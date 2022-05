Good Morning America

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala was met with mixed opinions -- including a recent take from iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie. The sparkling neutral-toned Jean dress designed by Jean Louis was originally worn by Monroe to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, and the original sketch for the dress was done by Mackie who was hired early in his career at 23-years-old as an assistant to Louis.