'Stupid gun violence.' El Paso man gets 30 years in murder, wounding brother in shooting

An El Paso man was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a "senseless, stupid" shooting that killed a young man, wounded his own brother and left two families broken.

Dimitri Aaron Pacheco, 21, was shot and killed while attempting to intervene in an argument over video games between brothers Nicholas and Jonathan Peters , then ages 24 and 23, at their West Side home in the summer of 2018.

Nicholas Negrete Peters, now 29, was convicted of killing Pacheco and wounding his brother, who survived being shot in the chest and testified against him at trial in 243rd District Court with Judge Selena Solis presiding.

On Tuesday, a jury sentenced Nicholas Peters to 30 years in prison for murder and 15 years for aggravated assault for shooting his brother, court officials said. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Pacheco, nicknamed "Dimo," was a humorous, caring young man with a fun-loving attitude, according to remembrances by his family and friends posted on social media.

Gun violence: 3 teens shot at El Paso Halloween house party, including teen trying to stop fight

“We finally got the justice my brother deserved and us as a family deserved," Pacheco's sister, Windy Moreno, said at a Wednesday news conference with El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks. Her brother's death hurt the entire family "and left a hole in all of our hearts."

"My brother went to his friend’s house thinking he was safe," Moreno said, urging parents to talk to their children about gun violence and adding that it is too easy for people to obtain firearms.

"Nick showed no remorse throughout this entire trial, nor within these five years," Moreno said. "He never showed any type of remorse to our family. He never shed a tear. He never even tried to apologize, not just to us but even to Jonathan Peters, his own brother who he shot.

“Throughout this trial, you can see that it was just: me, me, me. He was just worried about himself and worried how he was going to get taken out of this," Moreno said.

The conviction and prison sentence will help bring the Pacheco family some peace, Moreno said. Nicholas Peters "gets to spend every day thinking about the family that he broke and the life he took away from us."

Deadly shooting in West El Paso home in 2018

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2018, at the Peters home in the 6600 block of Tarascas Drive near Westwind Drive on the West Side, according to El Paso Times archives.

After the shooting, Nicholas Peters called 911, saying he had shot the two men. He waited outside for police to arrive. His brother was taken to a hospital. Pacheco died inside the house.

"He shot his brother square in the chest. His intent was clear to try to kill his brother. By the grace of God his brother lived," Hicks said, adding, "All over a silly argument over video games."

“Senseless, stupid gun violence has caused the Pacheco family to lose their brother, his future, their loved one and it has torn apart the Peters family.”

Hicks explained that Jonathan Peters testified against his family’s wishes, causing him to be torn apart from his family.

'Gun violence has got to stop'

Like other cities, El Paso is experiencing a rash of gun-related crime, often involving teens and young adults.

"Gun violence has got to stop," Hicks said, adding that juries will hold people responsible.

More: Who shot man after Wing Daddy's robbery? Deadly shooting a mystery after El Paso stickup

The district attorney's office is trying to start initiatives with schools to bring the ramifications of gun violence to students and has applied for grants to get additional prosecutors to tackle gun-related crime in El Paso, Hicks added.

Parents need to take responsibility for keeping firearms out of the hands of children, Hicks said. "Individuals (should also be) taking responsibility for themselves and not turning to a firearm just because you are losing an argument."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man Nicholas Peters sentenced in murder, shooting brother