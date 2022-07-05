  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

‘That’s Stupid’: MLB All-Star Liam Hendriks Rips 'Idiot' U.S. Gun Policies

Ed Mazza
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liam Hendriks
    Liam Hendriks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks said he’s found the U.S. gun situation “baffling” since moving here from his native Australia.

“I had to take a driving test when I was over here. I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun,” he said. “That’s stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot.”

Hendriks, a two-time All-Star and two-time AL Reliever of the Year, discussed the issue hours after six people were killed and more than two dozen wounded in a mass shooting in a Chicago suburb during a Fourth of July parade. He also spoke about how a mass shooting in Australia led to real changes in gun laws:

“Something needs to change. Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen,” Hendriks said. “Because there’s way too many people losing their lives.”

Hendriks also talked about the toll of mass shootings on families and communities:

Hendriks has been outspoken on a number of issues, including the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I mean, what’s next?” he asked. “Are they going to take voting for women as well now?”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories

  • White Sox’ Liam Hendriks calls for change after Highland Park tragedy

    Something needs to change, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks said in wake of Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park.

  • Aussie MLB pitcher seeks US gun reform after parade shooting

    Pitcher Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox made an impassioned plea for American leaders to work harder to solve gun violence after a mass shooting Monday at a suburban parade.

  • GOP Governor Candidate in Illinois Roasted for Saying ‘Let’s Move On’ Hours After July 4 Parade Mass Shooting

    Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has since apologized for his comments

  • Cubs target Carlos Correa 'didn't want to be part of no rebuilding'

    The Cubs talked to All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa as a free agent last winter but didn't get far in talks and no offer was made, Correa told NBC Sports Chicago.

  • Newsom's opponent: I'm reasonable, not a 'crazy Republican'

    Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger. Whether voters believe he is what he says and not how Democrats portray him will determine how Dahle does against Newsom, a first-term Democrat who is an overwhelming favorite in November. Republicans haven't won a statewide office in California since 2006 because their candidates generally are little-known, little-funded and identified — rightly or wrongly — as strong social conservatives in a state that's socially liberal.

  • Nearly all fireworks in the Milwaukee area canceled or postponed due to potential severe weather

    The potential for severe weather Monday night is forcing many Milwaukee area communities to postpone their fireworks shows.

  • Man who says he was assaulted by white supremacist marchers speaks out

    Black community leaders in Boston are marking the Fourth of July by responding to the white supremacists who marched through Boston two days ago. Members of the group, identified by police as Patriot Front, marched through the city on Saturday with concealed faces, wearing shirts that read "Reclaim America." The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks hate groups nationwide, has called Patriot Front a white supremacist group that spreads racism, antisemitism, and other forms of hate online.

  • US: Israeli fire likely killed reporter; no final conclusion

    U.S. officials said Monday the bullet that killed veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was likely fired from an Israeli position. State Department spokesman Ned Price, announcing the results of the probe, said “independent, third-party examiners” had undertaken an “extremely detailed forensic analysis” of the bullet that killed her after the Palestinian Authority handed it over to them. The results, announced ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to the region next week, were unlikely to lay the matter to rest.

  • ‘Top Gun Maverick’ Fires Off $9.7 Million Second Weekend Ahead of ‘Decision to Leave’ at Korean Box Office

    “Top Gun Maverick” flew even higher on its second weekend at the Korean box office, holding on to the top spot and fractionally increasing its gross take. The sky-high performance was more than enough to overshadow the otherwise promising opening of Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave.” “Top Gun Maverick” earned $9.72 million between Friday and […]

  • 22-Year-Old Rapper Identified as “Person of Interest” in July 4th Highland Park Parade Shooting

    A gunman opened fire on the parade, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others. 22-Year-Old Rapper Identified as “Person of Interest” in July 4th Highland Park Parade Shooting Alex Young

  • Aerial video shows crowds fleeing Philadelphia shooting

    STORY: Both officers were in stable condition, CBS3 Philadelphia said, citing the police department.Aerial footage shot by the Philadelphia affiliate of ABC News showed chaotic scenes of people scrambling to run away from the concert site and police hurrying around with torches, looking for the assailant who remained at large midnight local time.

  • 2 Arizona election officials abruptly quit before the primaries, citing continuous threats from Trump supporters over 2020 elections

    Election officials in Yavapai, Arizona, said they faced criticism and threats from Trump supporters even though he won the county in 2020.

  • Fox News Potentially Facing Major Financial Damage In Dogged Suit Over Election Lies

    Discovery in the case could reveal bombshell messages among the Trump White House, Fox personalities, and even Rupert Murdoch.

  • Inside the Sick Posts of July 4 Massacre ‘Person of Interest’

    ReutersHIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 22-year-old Illinois man identified as a person of interest in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police.In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo last year posted a video on his personal blog of Central Avenue in Highland Park—the main street of the parade route.Another one showed

  • Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas after losing 2 big races

    Kansas voters have said no to him twice over the past four years. If he wins the Aug. 2 primary, an anticipated GOP tide in November may be enough to lift even wobbly candidates. “I decided to run for attorney general the day that President Biden was sworn into office,” Kobach said in the candidates' most recent debate, having promised to set up a special unit focused on suing the federal government.

  • NRA Posts Appallingly Insensitive July Fourth Greeting Day Of Mass Shooting

    "The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed," the NRA tweeted. Unless you've been killed by an armed citizen.

  • Roe ruling: Donors step up on both sides of the abortion debate

    With the legality of abortion now up to individual states to determine, the issue suddenly has real-world implications for people across the country.

  • Gov. Kristi Noem says she would be 'shocked' if Trump asked her to be his 2024 running mate: 'If he runs, I will support him'

    "If he runs, I will support him," Noem told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "I think his policies were good for our country."

  • Police capture suspect in Chicago July 4 shooting

    STORY: Louis Jogmen, Highland Park Chief of Police, confirmed to reporters that officers captured 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III after a police unit spotted his vehicle. Jogmen said Crimo tried to flee when officers initiated a traffic stop, but was eventually "taken into custody without incident."Sergeant Christopher Covelli from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the investigation is still ongoing and no charges had been approved yet.Video shot by the Chicago affiliate of ABC News showed police searching the silver Honda Crimo had been driving. Police said they did not yet have a motive for the shooting.

  • Ohio city Akron imposes curfew after protests over police killing of Black man

    (Reuters) -The Ohio city of Akron declared a state of emergency on Monday, setting a curfew and canceling Independence Day fireworks, after protests over the police killing of an unarmed Black man turned unruly on Sunday night. The protests broke out after police released body camera video that showed eight officers shooting at Jayland Walker, 25, as he fled a traffic stop last week. Daytime protests on Sunday were peaceful but, despite pleas from the Walker family that demonstrations remain peaceful, Akron police declared an unlawful assembly once property was damaged.