'Stupid of me:' Nick Lachey says on social media he overreacted after incident with photographer

Singer Nick Lachey apologized on social media Monday after he had an incident with a photographer.

The Cincinnati singer, actor and television personality was the subject of a video posted March 28 by TMZ, where he was shown allegedly reaching into a photographer's car to try and take the phone from her hands, punching her window and saying expletives.

In a statement on his Twitter, Lachey said he "clearly overacted" during the situation after enjoying dinner with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and a friend in Beverly Hills, California.

"I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal," he wrote. "Stupid of me. Done."

Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done. — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 28, 2022

Lachey is most notable for being in the 90's boyband 98 degrees. He and his brother, Drew, grew up and attended school in Cincinnati, as did Justin Jeffre. The other member, Jeff Timmons, also grew up in Ohio.

