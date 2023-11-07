Sturbridge man dies by electrocution at job site

A 44-year-old Sturbridge man died Tuesday after he was electrocuted while working at an AT&T facility in Cambridge, authorities said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow said in a news release that they are investigating the death of the man, who they did not name.

Cambridge police responded to Bent Street at about 8:30 a.m. for a reported electrocution. They attempted life-saving measures on the victim before taking him to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the man was working as a subcontractor at an AT&T facility, and had been working on an emergency lighting conduit.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will also conduct an investigation along with the district attorney's office, Cambridge police and state police.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Sturbridge man electrocuted while working at AT&T site in Cambridge