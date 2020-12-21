Sturgeon admits she does not know when post-Christmas national lockdown will end

Dan Sanderson
The First Minister announced the measures in response to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus - Pool/Getty Images Europe
Nicola Sturgeon has admitted that she does not know when a national lockdown across mainland Scotland will end, raising fears that harsh curbs will remain in place for far longer than an initial three weeks.

The First Minister said  she was waiting for more information about a mutant strain of coronavirus, which is believed to spread more quickly and has taken hold in southern England, but said a travel ban to other parts of the UK could also remain in force for a prolonged period.

Scotland, with the exception of some island communities, will see level four restrictions imposed from Boxing Day meaning the closure of all hospitality venues, non-essential shops, gyms and personal services such as hairdressers for an initial three weeks.

Matt Hancock, the UK health secretary, has admitted enhanced restrictions in England could remain in force until Easter, when it is hoped the most vulnerable will have received a vaccination.

Asked when level four restrictions in Scotland, as well as a travel ban to other parts of the UK, might come to an end at her daily briefing on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said the “honest answer” was she did not know.

“We are still waiting on further analysis of this new variant,” she said. “The more successful we can be over these next few weeks in suppressing it in Scotland, perhaps the shorter time some of these restrictions will have to be in place. But we have to see how things unfold. 

“I’ll stand here regularly and take people through what we know, when we know it and what the implications of that are for the restrictions, whether that’s level four restrictions, travel or any other aspects of how we’re having to deal with that.”

Previously, when she placed eleven council areas into level four last month, Ms Sturgeon did guarantee that the rules would be lifted after three weeks. 

Those restrictions expired on December 11, meaning more than two million people will have been out of the top level for just a fortnight, before the strictest rules are reimposed.

The First Minister said she still believed it wasn’t too late to keep the new variant of coronavirus "under control". Although it is circulating in Scotland, the number of cases identified so far is low.

However, on Monday, 1,504 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours. The First Minister told the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing a "processing backlog" in the UK lighthouse testing system was thought to be partially behind the figure being "significantly higher" than in recent days.

The daily test positivity rate is 6 per cent, up from 5.1 per cent on Sunday.

Ms Sturgeon said it remained her “hope and expectation” that next May's Holyrood election would still go ahead but she said a decision would not be taken by government alone. 

It emerged that tourism and hospitality firms would share £104m in Scottish Government support, part of the £185m package previously announced by the SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Among the provisions are £19.2m to provide one-off grants to hospitality businesses and £11.8m for coach and tour operators. Around £51m will be provided to businesses who were missed by earlier support packages.

Further support is likely to be offered in light of the latest measures.

Dr Liz Cameron, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said businesses were rapidly losing hope due to the impending imposition of the level four restrictions and the prospect of turmoil at ports caused by Brexit. 

Dr Cameron added: “Existing support is now no longer sufficient. It must be replaced with meaningful not piecemeal plans that ensure cash gets to where it is needed immediately.

“As soon as data is available, Governments must set out when businesses can be expected to return to trading so that they can once again have the confidence to re-open.”

Meanwhile, Mairi Gougeon was appointed to replace Joe FitzPatrick as public health minister. Mr FitzPatrick lost his job over Scotland's drugs death scandal, while Ms Gougeon was previously minister for rural affairs.

