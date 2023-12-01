Sturgeon Bay gets $250,000 state grant for development of a West Side waterfront plaza

STURGEON BAY - The city was awarded a $250,000 grant from a state development program for construction a waterfront plaza and community space on the underdeveloped West Side waterfront in downtown Sturgeon Bay.

The Community Development Investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will support construction of Sturgeon Bay Plaza, which is intended to offer public gathering places and retail space in an area between the Michigan Street and Maple-Oregon bridges the city has sought to develop for well more than a decade.

The planned Sturgeon Bay Plaza on the city's downtown West Side waterfront, seen here in a 2021 rendering, received a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s Community Development Investment grant program.

“Vibrant, accessible public spaces are key to growing Wisconsin downtowns,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a news release. “By creating spaces for people to work, live and socialize, we are building stronger communities to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The new plaza is intended to feature an upscale bar, gourmet deli and a variety of welcoming community spaces with public restrooms, outdoor seating and amenities such as fireplaces to allow year-round use by residents and visitors. In addition, it is hoped the plaza would draw visitors to nearby businesses and landmarks, such as the historic Door County Granary, currently under development, that would be next to it.

“This has been a long time coming,” Sturgeon Bay Community Development Director Marty Olejniczak said. “The space has been underused for a long time, and this new plaza will bring more visitors, and even future residents, to the community.”

The grant was announced Friday, Dec. 1, by WEDC Deputy Secretary Sam Rikkers during a visit to downtown Sturgeon Bay as a part of the state's “Shop Small Wisconsin” initiative to support local small businesses.

It's the second grant in less than a year Sturgeon Bay received from the WEDC for development of public space on its West Side waterfront. In late July, WEDC awarded the city $50,000 from its Vibrant Spaces program to help turn the first floor of the Door County Granary project into a public welcome space, specifically to create accessible first-floor public restrooms in the 122-year-old, 90-foot-tall structure.

WEDC has awarded nearly $34.8 million in Community Development Investment grants to 166 Wisconsin communities for projects expected to generate more than $517 million in capital investments. The matching grants, meant to support community development and redevelopment efforts primarily in downtown areas, are awarded based on the the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need and use of sustainable downtown development practices.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

MORE: Door County attorney becomes the second candidate to announce their run for county judge

MORE: New Door County business brings a personal touch to running errands for people, businesses

MORE: Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County has 'accepted contract' for new owners to take it over

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Sturgeon Bay gets $250,000 grant to develop West Side waterfront plaza