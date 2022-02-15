STURGEON BAY - The Door County Sheriff's Office has identified the 54-year-old who died while in custody Feb. 10 at the Door County Jail.

The man was identified as Michael J. Savage of Sturgeon Bay. An autopsy was conducted Monday by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, but the cause of death hasn't been determined because toxicology results are pending.

Savage was in jail on a probation hold after he was arrested Feb. 9 for operating a motor vehicle without a license, according to court records.

A press release from the sheriff's office said deputies found Savage pulseless and nonbreathing at 11:12 p.m. Feb. 10. They began lifesaving measures, soon joined by paramedics from Door County Emergency Services, first responders from the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department and officers from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and sheriff's office's Patrol Division who responded to a call from the jail. Their efforts were not successful and Savage was pronounced dead.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Sturgeon Bay man who died in custody in Door County Jail is identified