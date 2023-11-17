Sturgeon Bay man pleads guilty to striking, killing woman at mailbox while driving drunk

STURGEON BAY - A Sturgeon Bay man pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and seven other charges related to a crash in 2022 that caused the death of a 71-year-old pedestrian.

Joshua J. Gann, 44, was scheduled for trial Dec. 6 on a string of charges before appearing in Door County Circuit Court Thursday, Nov. 16, via Zoom from the Door County Jail, where he's been held on a $500,000 bond since the incident.

The criminal complaint against Gann alleged he had a blood alcohol content almost three times the legal driving limit when he struck and killed Marilyn J. Van Den Bogart with his sport utility vehicle on Aug. 27, 2022, as Van Den Bogart was at her mailbox outside her home on Gordon Road (County BB) in the town of Sevastopol.

After striking Van Den Bogart, Gann apparently kept driving but crossed the road, went through a ditch and crashed into fencing bordering an orchard. He attempted to run away but was caught and arrested after a brief foot chase that included deputies using a Taser on him.

According to the complaint, Gann's preliminary breath test after he was arrested showed a blood alcohol content of 0.234%; the limit for legal driving in Wisconsin is 0.08%. The complaint further said Gann told officers he drank about three-fourth of a large bottle of cough medicine before the crash, but it also said he ordered a vodka drink at a bar shortly before the incident, where he got into an argument with staff who were trying to prevent him from leaving and called police when Gann drove away.

Along with the guilty plea to the homicide by OWI charge, Gann also pleaded guilty to resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, and five counts of jumping bail (three felony and two misdemeanor). A litany of other charges — hit and run - unattended vehicle, driving without a license (first offense), operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first-offense OWI, refusing to take an intoxication test after arrest, theft of movable property — were dismissed as part of a plea deal but read into the record to be considered when Gann is sentenced.

Gann's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 7. The homicide while intoxicated charge alone carries a sentence of up to 31 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Door County man pleads guilty to homicide by OWI, other charges