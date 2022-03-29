Sturgeon Bay murder case from 1975 with no body is going to trial April 19

STURGEON BAY - The trial of a man charged with murder in a 46-year-old cold case will begin in Door County court April 19 after jury selection took place last week.

Richard G. Pierce was arrested in 2018 for the disappearance of his wife, Carol Jean Pierce, in September 1975. At the time, Richard Pierce was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay and living with Carol Jean in a trailer in the city. He was due to retire and move with his trailer to Michigan about two weeks after Carol Jean disappeared.

Pierce, who will turn 86 years old the day before the trial begins, is charged with first-degree murder and disinterment of a body and could face life in prison if convicted. The trial is scheduled to run for 16 days in front of Judge David Weber, Tuesdays through Fridays from April 19 to May 13.

Pierce was arrested Oct. 11, 2018 — more than 43 years after his wife's disappearance — by Sturgeon Bay Police Department officers and Wisconsin Department of Justice agents at his home in Cheboygan, Michigan, and eventually extradited to Door County.

According to the criminal complaint against Pierce, he told officers he last saw Carol Jean the morning of Sept. 8, 1975. She hasn't been seen since, nor has her body been found.

In an Advocate story following Pierce's arrest, Sturgeon Bay assistant chief of police Dan Brinkman said Pierce always was a suspect in his wife's disappearance and they believed he killed her on or about Sept. 5, 1975. But attempts in 1987 and 2004 to have a grand jury indict Pierce fell through because of insufficient evidence.

However, Sturgeon Bay police continued their investigation and had their case reviewed in 2018 by the Wisconsin Cold Case Review Team of the Wisconsin Association of Homicide Investigators. The team determined Pierce was the last person to see her alive and would benefit from her death by gaining sole possession of his pension, as well as his home and land in Michigan.

The trial originally was scheduled for August of 2020 but was postponed when attorneys debated whether evidence from cadaver dogs, which are trained to detect human remains through scent, should be admissible in court. A search of Pierce's property following his arrest saw a cadaver dog detect six places where it picked up such a scent.

Pierce's defense team argued in a July 2020 hearing that the science behind the dogs' abilities isn't yet reliable enough and dogs can only determine if they smell a dead body, not specifically who it was or how long ago the body may have been there. Weber ruled in October 2020 to allow the evidence.

The start of the trial was further postponed by health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

