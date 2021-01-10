Sturgeon to fight 'nonsense' Salmond claims as pressure mounts for probe to examine lying allegations

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond were once close allies - Andrew Milligan/PA

Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to refute “absolute nonsense” claims from Alex Salmond, her deputy has said, as a war between the two most important figures in the modern history of the Scottish independence movement intensified.

John Swinney, the deputy first minister who served as Mr Salmond’s finance secretary for seven years, said on Sunday he was “very confident” that Ms Sturgeon would be able to dispel "bombshell" claims made by her predecessor about her handling of sexual harassment claims against him.

In leaked evidence to an inquiry into whether the current First Minister broke the ministerial code, Mr Salmond accused her of repeatedly lying to the Scottish Parliament about the affair. If the claim is substantiated, Ms Sturgeon will be expected to resign.

This isn’t all about Alex Salmond versus Nicola Sturgeon.



Its about the truth versus Nicola Sturgeon.



And the truth of the First Minister’s own actions and words are coming back to haunt her. pic.twitter.com/g9bu1BNFeW — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, James Hamilton, a former director of public prosecutions in Ireland who is conducting the ministerial code investigation, is facing pressure to seek an expansion to his remit so he can examine multiple breaches alleged by Mr Salmond.

Mr Salmond has claimed Ms Sturgeon also broke the code by failing to tell civil servants about meetings with him and by failing to heed legal advice, as well as by misleading parliament about the nature of key meetings about the government investigation.

Currently, Mr Hamilton's remit is to investigate whether Ms Sturgeon improperly sought to interfere with the government’s probe into Mr Salmond.

However, those in the Salmond camp believe the remit has been deliberately constrained so as to make it a “straw man” investigation which Ms Sturgeon will survive, while opposition MSPs raised fears that it would become a “whitewash”.

A cross-party group of MSPs on Sunday wrote to both Mr Swinney and Mr Hamilton, saying allegations that Ms Sturgeon misled parliament must be properly investigated. They said Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon’s accounts “cannot both be true” and that it was “of paramount importance to the national interest that the facts of the matter are established.”

Alex Salmond is set to appear before MSPs in person within weeks - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the LibDem MSP and one of the signatories of the letter, said: "Either Nicola Sturgeon knowingly misled Parliament about when she first knew that her government was investigating complaints against her predecessor, or Mr Salmond may his fabricating his assertions in an effort to damage Ms Sturgeon.

"We believe it to be of paramount importance to the national interest that the facts of the matter are established. If the First Minister has been honest with parliament, she has nothing to fear from widening this probe and everything to gain in putting the matter to rest."

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon’s top aide, Liz Lloyd, also came under fire after Mr Salmond claimed she had leaked an accuser’s name to his camp.

The Scottish Tories said Ms Lloyd, the First Minister’s chief of staff, should be sacked for gross misconduct if the claim is backed up by other witnesses.

Both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Salmond are set to give evidence in person to a separate Holyrood inquiry into the affair within weeks.

Opposition MSPs have said they will demand Ms Sturgeon’s resignation if Mr Salmond’s claims are established, an outcome that would throw the SNP into turmoil ahead of May’s Holyrood elections.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Swinney said Ms Sturgeon was looking forward to giving evidence in public.

"The First Minister will set out clearly, openly and transparently all that she has got to say on this issue, and I'm very confident in the points the First Minister will put across," he said.

"The First Minister looks forward to setting out, in detail, all of the views and perspectives she has on this issue, to put to rest some of the absolute nonsense that has been circulating about this particular issue."

Political smears aimed at FM aren't going to wash with the public. The reason they trust her more than any other political leader is they know she is honest and upfront. I know she will be relishing her appearance before Committee so the facts can be established. https://t.co/DTNqWRK1Ev — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) January 8, 2021

Mr Swinney also said that Mr Hamilton already had the ability to widen the scope of his investigation, although opposition MSPs have called for the change to be adopted formally.

It is understood that he has indicated that he is to consider widening the scope of his probe, but is yet to take a final decision.

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Tories, said: “James Hamilton QC must be able to turn over every rock to uncover the truth. The public deserve all the answers to these serious charges.

“Anything less than fully opening the books would be a whitewash that lets the First Minister off the hook for potentially abusing the power of her office.”

Mr Salmond successfully challenged the legality of a Scottish Government probe into two harassment complaints made while he was First Minister. He was awarded more than £500,000 in costs following a judicial review and was later cleared of 13 sexual assault charges at a trial, following a separate criminal investigation, in March.

He has always denied any criminality and his allies believe he was the victim of a politically motivated plot aimed at preventing him from making a political comeback.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said Mr Salmond’s claim that Ms Lloyd had disclosed the identity of one of the complainers was “not true”.

She added: "The Scottish Government has protected the identities of the complainants throughout.

“The First Minister has set out her contacts with Mr Salmond in detail to Parliament. She stands by her statements and the detailed written evidence she has provided.”