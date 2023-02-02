Sturgeon gender policy in disarray after she refuses to say transgender rapist is female

Isla Bryson was originally sent to Cornton Vale, a women's prison, but was later transferred to a cell for males in Edinburgh's Saughton jail - Andrew Milligan/PA

Nicola Sturgeon has undermined her own self-identification gender scheme after she refused three times to say a transgender rapist who claims to be a woman was female.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, argued that rape could only be committed by a man and repeatedly challenged the First Minister over whether she agreed with her Justice Secretary that Isla Bryson was a woman.

The First Minister insisted she "does not have enough information" to make a decision despite agreeing that the double rapist was "almost certainly" only claiming to be transgender as an "easy way out".

She argued that the most important factor in deciding whether the predator was jailed in a male or female prison was Bryson's two rape convictions, and not whether they were a man or woman.

Last week, Bryson was sent to Cornton Vale women's prison, in line with Scottish Prison Service (SPS) guidance stating that trans criminals should be sent to the jail that matches their self-identified gender. Following a huge public outcry, the rapist was moved to a cell for males in Edinburgh's Saughton jail.

But Mr Ross told First Minister's Questions at Holyrood that Bryson, who was known as Adam Graham when the rapes were committed, was cynically "exploiting" the SNP's policy of allowing people to self-identify their legal gender.

Ms Sturgeon's Gender Recognition Reform Bill would allow people born or resident in Scotland aged over 16 to change their legal sex simply by signing a statutory declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Although the UK Government has blocked her Bill, Mr Ross pointed out that the SNP administration's official policy already states: "It is the view of the Scottish Government that trans women are women."

He said this would allow "violent criminals like Adam Graham" to "keep forcing their way into women's spaces" after being released from prison, adding, "he can keep forcing victims to call him 'she', he can keep terrifying and traumatising women”.

Dr Michael Foran, a lecturer in public law at Glasgow University, tweeted: "'That rapist should be considered a rapist' is worse than Brexit means Brexit.

"The question is not whether they're a rapist, it's whether a rapist should be allowed to gain the legal status of woman by self declaration. [Ms Sturgeon’s] party unequivocally said yes to that."

Nicola Sturgeon recently told a TV interviewer that 'trans women are women' - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Ms Sturgeon's refusal to answer the key question over Bryson's gender came despite her telling a TV interviewer earlier this week that "trans women are women" when pressed on the same issue.

Keith Brown, her Justice Secretary, was also asked if Bryson and Tiffany Scott were women. Scott who, when known as Andrew Burns, stalked a 13-year-old girl and is one of Scotland's most violent prisoners.

He told BBC Scotland: "I think that is the case. We have to accept people identify, as in this case, as women." In a separate interview, Mr Brown said: "If someone presents as a trans person, then we accept that at face value."

Both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Brown have said there is "no automatic right" for trans women to serve their sentences in female prisons despite their support for self-ID. Instead they argued greater emphasis would be placed on SPS risk assessments.

'Abusive man'

But Ms Ross said: "Adam Graham, who wants to be known as Isla Bryson, raped two women. He is an abusive man seeking to exploit loopholes in the government’s current policy.

“When a man rapes two women, we don’t think he should be considered a woman just because he says so – we should call out criminals like this who are abusing the system. They are not trans people. They are violent and dangerous men."

He added: "The Justice secretary this week said that Adam Graham should be considered a woman, simply because he claims he is.

"Now the First Minister has repeatedly refused to say whether she considers him a man or a woman. Incredibly, she claims not to have enough information to form an opinion."

Mr Ross argued "anyone who rapes a woman is a man - they cannot be considered anything else”. Scots law defines rape as "penetration of the vagina, anus or mouth by the penis without consent".

Pressed whether she agreed with her Justice Secretary that Bryson is a woman, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: "I think that rapist should be considered a rapist.

"That individual has been convicted of rapes and that therefore is the terminology. I'm not going to get into the individual circumstances of that particular individual's claim to be a woman because I don't have enough information about that."

'He's made a mockery of this'

But Mr Ross pointed out Mr Brown "has enough information" to conclude Bryson is a woman and read a quote from one of Bryson's victims, who said: "I don't believe he's truly transgender. I feel as if he's made a mockery out of them using it. As far as I'm concerned, that was to make things easier for himself."

The First Minister responded: "That quote that Douglas Ross narrated there, my feeling is that is almost certainly the case, which is why the key factor in this case is not the individual's claim to be a woman.

"The key and only important factor in this is that the individual is convicted of rape - the individual is a rapist - and that is the factor that should be the deciding one about the decisions about how that prisoner is now treated."

Ms Sturgeon insisted the scandal should not be "conflated" with the gender Bill as "the two are not connected and they wouldn't be connected even if that legislation was enforced", and had not been blocked by the UK Government.

However, experts have warned the SPS self-ID policy for the placement of prisoners is a testing ground for what would happen in other women's spaces if the Bill was passed.