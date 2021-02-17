Sturgeon 'misled public' over claim to have hit vaccine targets

69-year-old John Loch from Glasgow receives his first dose of the vaccine from nurse Nicole Clark - WPA Pool/Getty

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of misleading the Scottish public after it emerged that thousands of people “extremely vulnerable” to coronavirus had not yet received a vaccine.

The First Minister claimed this week that the Scottish Government had met its target of vaccinating all over 70s, as well as those who were told to shield during the first lockdown, by Monday’s deadline.

However, it emerged that as of Wednesday morning, more than 35,000 people in the extremely vulnerable group - around a fifth of the total in the cohort - had not yet been vaccinated.

The figures for the group were published for the first time on Wednesday, and they were not provided on the day Ms Sturgeon claimed to have met her target.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for First Minster's Questions - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

“It’s shocking that the First Minister has tried to dupe the public about meeting key targets,” Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said.

“These new statistics show that the SNP missed their target and in fact, one in five of the extremely clinically vulnerable are still waiting for their jag, days after the SNP said everyone would have it.

“Journalists have been asking about vaccine rates for people who are shielding for some time and been batted away at every turn. Now we know why the SNP took that secretive approach.”

Ms Sturgeon had said on Monday that she was “satisfied that we have met” the mid-February target for vaccinating “everyone over 70 and everyone who has an extreme, clinical vulnerability.”

However, the figures show that just 143,752 of 179,267 in the extremely vulnerable group, who have other health conditions making them particularly at risk if they catch the virus, had received a jab.

Mr Ross added: “Nicola Sturgeon has been caught spinning the stats and misleading the public. Putting her party’s reputation ahead of genuine, open and truthful information during the pandemic is shameful.”

Of 75 to 79-year-olds, close to 100 per cent have received a vaccination, compared to 90 per cent among 70 to 74-year-olds. Around two-thirds of 65 to 69-year-olds have been vaccinated.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs at Holyrood that a total of 1,320,074 Scots had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Wednesday morning - an increase of 32,070 from the previous day.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said Mr Ross’s claims that Ms Sturgeon had misled the public were untrue.

While Ms Sturgeon had said “everyone” in the groups would receive a vaccine by February 15, she claimed that hitting 80 per cent counted as hitting a target.

“By 15 February we had not only met but exceeded our targets for those aged 70-74 and 75-79,” she said.

"The deployment plan was based on an uptake of at least 80 per cent in each cohort, and that was met yesterday for those who have been advised to shield.

"We are also on track to deliver first doses to those aged 65-69 by early March.

“Anyone who believes they should have had an invite but hasn't should visit NHS Inform to find out what they should do to get their appointment."