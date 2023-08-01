Sturgeon Moon: Supermoon pictures from around the world

The supermoon rose behind the dome of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta, Malta

Stargazers across the world were treated to a bigger and brighter full Moon than usual on Tuesday night.

This month's full Moon, dubbed the Sturgeon Moon, lit up the night's sky as it rose above the horizon shortly after sunset.

It's the first of two supermoons this month - the next full moon on 30 August will be called a Blue Moon as it the second full moon to appear in one calendar month.

In the meantime, here are some of the best photos of Tuesday's supermoon from around the world:

Tuesday's Sturgeon Moon, named after the increase in sturgeon fish in North American lakes at this time of year, glows over buildings in Pristina, Kosovo

And here it is pictured in Nicosia, Cyprus, lighting up the night's sky as it rises behind the Liberty Monument

The supermoon was also spotted behind an air traffic control tower at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv in Israel

It is seen here perfectly aligned with a TV tower in Huai'an City, Jiangsu province, China

A bright, fiery supermoon appears over the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey

It shone brightly as the night sky grew darker over the Grand Camlica Mosque in Istanbul

And it was seen shining here over the Cuatro Torres business area in Madrid, Spain

All photos subject to copyright.