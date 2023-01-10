Sturgeon’s North Sea plans ‘would leave millions of oil barrels in the ground’

Nicola Sturgeon SNP Scotland oil gas North Sea plans - Jeff J Mitchell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Millions of barrels of British oil would be “left in the ground” under Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to deliberately accelerate the decline of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

A new draft energy strategy, published on Tuesday, backed a “presumption” against exploration for new offshore reserves and officially ditched support for unlimited extraction, claiming it was “not compatible with climate ambitions”.

The Scottish Government insisted there would be a “net jobs gain” across the energy sector as part of a shift to renewables, and repeated its promise to deliver a “just transition” for the tens of thousands of workers who are employed by the sector.

It claimed that an estimated 57,000 workers who would lose jobs if North Sea industries died out could get new roles in renewables as Scotland becomes “a centre of green energy excellence”.

However, it emerged that the SNP administration’s own research had shown that most of the workers had never heard of the term “just transition”.

Even once it was explained, they had “low confidence” that it would be delivered.

A survey found there were considered to be “key barriers” to moving from fossil fuels to green or low carbon jobs, such as lower pay and a lack of retraining opportunities.

The SNP’s last energy strategy, published in 2017, backed a position of “maximum economic recovery” of North Sea reserves.

However, this was formally abandoned in the document, with the Scottish Greens, with whom Ms Sturgeon is in a coalition, claiming credit for forcing the SNP into a U-turn.

Offshore Energies UK, the trade body which represents 400 firms, backed some aspects of the strategy, such as harnessing hydrogen technology and supporting carbon capture and storage.

However, it said that it was “concerned” at the suggestion of “accelerating the decline in oil and gas production”.

‘Oil and gas needed for decades to come’

Jenny Stanning, the body’s external relations director, said: “Scotland gets 79 per cent of its total energy from oil and gas.

“Across the UK about 24 million homes, 85 per cent of the total, rely on gas boilers for heat and we get 42 per cent of our electricity from gas. We also have 32 million vehicles running on petrol and diesel.

“These plain facts mean we will need gas and oil for decades to come. Additionally, in Scotland alone, the offshore industry supports 90,000 jobs. Across the UK, it’s around 200,000.”

She added: “So we need to ensure that the final strategy acknowledges the continuing role of oil and gas in Scotland’s energy security and economy – as well as our sector’s role in a rapid transition to a low-carbon future.”

Oil and gas licensing is reserved to the UK Government, meaning that Holyrood does not have the power to prevent further exploration.

However, business leaders have claimed that Ms Sturgeon’s hostility to the industry has deterred investment.

‘Generational tipping point’

The Scottish Greens hailed the strategy as a “generational tipping point” and claimed its policies had been formally adopted by Holyrood.

The document also confirmed opposition to new nuclear power stations, which the Scottish Government has the power to block through the planning system.

Mark Ruskell, the Scottish Green MSP, said: “This is a historic step forward and shows how we are leading the change with Scottish Greens in government.

“For the first time, this energy strategy abandons the dogma of maximum economic recovery of oil and gas, and sets a clear path to a renewable future.

“Now Scotland has become one of the first countries with significant fossil fuel reserves to draw a line under this, accept that some fossil fuels need to be left in the ground if our planet is to be kept safe, and to commit unreservedly to renewables; and a fair and just transition that ensures that no worker and no community is left behind.”

However, Tory MSPs said that it remained unclear how Scotland would generate power when wind was not blowing. On Dec 14, just 3.4 per cent of power was generated by turbines, according to Edward Mountain, the Tory MSP.