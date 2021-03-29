Sturgeon pledges to tackle child poverty 'scandal' after failing to make progress over past 14 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, rehearses her SNP campaign speech - &#xa0;Russell Cheyne/PA
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, rehearses her SNP campaign speech - Russell Cheyne/PA

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that ending child poverty will become her latest “driving mission”, despite failing to reduce it during her previous 14 years in Government.

In a speech to party activists on Monday, the SNP leader claimed that if she wins re-election, she would introduce new policies aimed at ending the “scandal” and lift tens of thousands of children out of privation.

However, opponents accused her of a “record of shame” over almost a decade-and-a-half in power, which includes five years as the SNP health secretary and seven as First Minister.

According to a Scottish Government report published last week, relative child poverty north of the border has been “gradually increasing” over the past decade while absolute child poverty “has remained largely stable”.

The analysis added: “Persistent poverty has started to gradually increase.”

Rates of child poverty in Ms Sturgeon’s own Glasgow Southside constituency are also the highest in Scotland, according to a study published in 2019.

Ms Sturgeon announced that a new benefit payment directed at low income families, currently available to those with children aged up to six but being expanded to those with children under 16 by the end of next year, would be increased from £10 to £20 per week by 2026.

She claimed the changes would eventually help 400,000 children in 250,000 households.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, welcomed the increase, a policy he asked Ms Sturgeon to introduce last month.

However, he attacked Ms Sturgeon’s record since the SNP was elected in 2007.

After the SNP won the election in 2016, the First Minister pledged to make closing the educational attainment gap between rich and poor her “defining mission” but failed to deliver.

"It's one thing to say fighting child poverty is going to be your national mission when you're coming new to government,” Mr Sarwar said.

"But having been in government for 14 years, having been First Minister for seven years, Nicola Sturgeon has presided over a quarter of our children across this country living in poverty, and in her constituency of Glasgow Southside almost 50 per cent of children live in poverty. That's a record of shame, and frankly Scotland deserves it better than that."

Nicola Sturgeon in her deprived Glasgow Southside constituency - Pool/Getty
Nicola Sturgeon in her deprived Glasgow Southside constituency - Pool/Getty

In what was billed as another flagship pledge, Ms Sturgeon also told an SNP campaign conference that new cancer diagnostic centres would be set up across Scotland, as part of an effort to help the NHS deal with a major backlog caused by the suspension of testing during the pandemic.

However, it emerged that the policy had already been announced, having been included in the Scottish Government’s cancer strategy, published four months ago.

Andy Glyde, Cancer Research UK’s senior external affairs manager for Scotland, said: “The establishment of Early Cancer Diagnostic Centres was an initiative outlined in the Scottish Government’s Cancer Recovery Plan which was published last year. These centres will create a fast-track service for those with a range of serious but non-specific symptoms, such as fatigue, weight loss and nausea, and will help to ensure patients receive a diagnosis as early as possible.

“At a time when there’s a backlog of people waiting for tests and diagnosis, something which has been made worse by the pandemic, these centres would be a positive step. But it’s crucial the staff are in place to make them work.

“Staff shortages need to be addressed to ensure everyone gets the tests they need, when they need them. Long term plans are also required to make sure Scotland’s NHS has a workforce that’s fit for the future.”

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested

    Garret Miller didn’t speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday. Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation’s capital.

  • Sen. Thom Tillis says he'll have surgery for prostate cancer

    Sen. Thom Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it. “I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” the Republican said in a statement. Jeff Karnes, a Mayo Clinic professor in Rochester, Minnesota, and urologist who specializes in prostate cancer, is not treating Tillis but noted patients with similar diagnoses that are detected early typically spend a night in a hospital for what he considers a “fairly routine surgery."

  • Britons worry less about COVID and Brexit, but new concerns grow, poll shows

    People in Britain are much less worried about the coronavirus pandemic than they were just a month ago as the country makes headway with its vaccination programme, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. The proportion of respondents who cited COVID-19 as a big issue for the country dropped to 49% from 72% in February although it remained the single biggest concern, polling firm Ipsos MORI said. Britain has suffered Europe's biggest COVID-19 death toll but has raced ahead of other European countries with its coronavirus vaccinations this year.

  • Village Roadshow Names Tristen Tuckfield Executive VP of Feature Film

    Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has appointed Tristen Tuckfield as the company’s executive VP of feature film. Tuckfield will work with Jillian Apfelbaum, executive VP of feature film, to co-run Village Roadshow Pictures film content across all platforms. Tuckfield and Apfelbaum both report to CEO Steve Mosko. “I know that Tristen will pair perfectly with Jillian […]

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • Nicola Sturgeon attacks politicians who put 'self-interest' first as Alex Salmond war escalates

    Nicola Sturgeon has made a thinly-veiled attack on Alex Salmond by criticising those who “treat politics like a game” and put “self-interest” above the country’s interests. The First Minister did not mention her mentor or his new Alba Party by name, but she appeared to have another dig at him after claiming at the weekend he was driven by ego and unfit for public office. In a speech to the SNP's campaign conference, she said that since the pandemic started "I definitely have much less patience for those who treat politics like a game - and for indulging anyone who puts self interest ahead of the country’s best interests." Attempting to distinguish her personality and values from those of her predecessor, she said that "politics is about improving people’s lives or it is about nothing at all." But Ms Sturgeon then insisted that Scotland needs another separation referendum to recover from the Covid pandemic and vehemently denied this was a "distraction." She said an SNP vote in May's Holyrood election was a vote for her to continue leading the country through the pandemic, but also "a vote for your right - when the crisis is over - to choose independence."

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)?

    While Enghouse Systems Limited ( TSE:ENGH ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant...

  • Ross open to offering unionists 'free run' at SNP in bid to secure pro-UK pact to fight Salmond plan

    The Tories could withdraw their own candidates to help Labour or LibDem politicians as part of a unionist pact to counter the threat Alex Salmond’s independence “super-majority” plan poses to the UK, Douglas Ross has said. The Scottish Conservative leader on Sunday urged his counterparts to open urgent talks about how to best resist Mr Salmond’s attempt to “game” Holyrood’s electoral system with his new Alba Party. The leaders of both Labour and the LibDems have so far dismissed calls to enter into a pro-UK pact, after the former First Minister confirmed his return to frontline politics on Friday. It emerged that a second SNP MP, Neale Hanvey, had defected to Mr Salmond's new outfit. However, while an extraordinary civil war engulfing the independence movement deepened, Mr Ross warned his unionist counterparts they were being “naive in the extreme” if they did not accept the “very real” possibility that Mr Salmond’s plan could work. Mr Salmond’s plans to exploit the Scottish Parliament’s voting system to deliver upwards of 90 pro-independence MSPs in the 129 member chamber.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign brands should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

  • Malaysia's key ruling coalition ally says will not work with PM Muhyiddin in polls

    Malaysia's biggest political party and key ruling coalition ally UMNO on Sunday said it will not cooperate with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's alliance in the next national election, deepening conflict within the ruling pact. Muhyiddin's 13 months in office have been beset with infighting and a leadership challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has wrecked havoc on the economy. UMNO, or the United Malays National Organisation, is the largest bloc in Muhyiddin's ruling alliance, but some of its leaders have been unhappy playing second fiddle to the premier's own party and have called for early elections.

  • Hospitality bosses hit out at £680,000 taxpayer subsidy for politicians' pandemic catering

    Scotland's struggling hospitality businesses have hit out at "self-serving" politicians after it emerged almost £700,000 in taxpayers' cash has been spent on subsidising catering facilities for MSPs since the pandemic struck. The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said the cost of propping up Holyrood’s food and drink outlets would be “impossible to stomach” for Scotland's landlords, hoteliers and restaurateurs who it said had received average support of just £40,000 each. The Scottish Parliament’s Corporate Body, run by a cross-party group of politicians, chose last year to keep their canteen and cafe open, while three other Scottish Parliament venues temporarily shut. While significant income usually comes in from political staffers, parliament employees and journalists who also use the catering facilities, the vast majority have been working from home since March last year.

  • Piers Morgan's former morning show rival says there is a 'decent bloke' beneath the 'froth'

    Dan Walker presents BBC "Breakfast," a rival show to ITV's "Good Morning, Britain" - the show Piers Morgan quit after a row about Meghan Markle.

  • Meet the “world’s smallest saint”

    Meet the “world’s smallest saint”Location: Haridwar, IndiaNarayan Nand Giri Maharaj is considered to be a Hindu holy manThe 55 year old is 18 inches tall and weighs 40 lbsHe cannot stand up or walkand is looked after by his disciple Umesh(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) SAINT NARAYAN NAND GIRI MAHARAJ'S DISCIPLE, UMESH, SAYING:"People seek his blessings and they feel very nice…they click selfies with him, offer prayers, and he goes to all places where Kumbh is organized."

  • Roundup: Thousand Oaks hits three consecutive home runs but Roc Riggio didn't get one

    Charlie Saum hits two home runs in Thousand Oaks' 14-9 win over Westlake

  • Amanda Gorman's youngest fans have poet reveling in the opportunity to inspire them

    On "Good Morning America," poet Amanda Gorman reflected on the impact of her work on kids and the thrill of having her inauguration poem published.

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Clippers honor Doc Rivers in his return, then send him packing again in win over 76ers

    The Clippers won 122-112 over Philadelphia and coach Doc Rivers, who was honored with a video tribute in his return to L.A after leaving the team.

  • School cyber-attack affects 40,000 pupils’ email

    The Harris Federation, which runs 50 academies in and around London, was hit by a ransomware attack.

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.