Sturgeon ponders toughening lockdown again as virus cases continue to surge

Scotland’s manufacturing, retail and construction sectors face a further clampdown over fears that existing lockdown restrictions are failing to halt the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon admitted on Thursday that she is weighing up banning non-essential building and manufacturing, as well as click and collect services at shops, in a bid to “radically” reduce human interactions.

The further tightening is being considered despite the publication of new figures which show the devastating impact virus curbs have had on businesses and the economy.

The Scottish Retail Consortium said that over December, a usually lucrative period, footfall on high streets fell by more than half compared to last year.

David Lonsdale, the SRC director, said last month had started with severe local lockdowns and ended in nationwide restrictions, capping off a “truly dismal 2020 for much of Scotland’s retail industry”.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Hospitality Group published research to show that its members, which were also hit with local lockdowns last month and now face indefinite closure, lost £12,000 per week over December compared to last year.

Takings were only 20 per cent of last year’s earnings during the vital Christmas trading period. Takings over the festive weeks are often used to keep pubs and restaurants afloat until spring, industry leaders said, further denting hopes of long-term survival for many establishments.

However, Ms Sturgeon, who imposed a level four lockdown across the Scottish mainland on Boxing Day and introduced a legal stay at home order this week, said rules may be tightened again.

There are growing fears that hospitals could become overwhelmed in the weeks ahead, with record numbers of cases being reported daily.

According to the most recent data, around half of new cases identified in Scotland have a genetic marker linked to a mutant strain of the virus, believed to be significantly more transmissible.

“The bottom line here is that for this lockdown to be as effective as we need it to be, we must radically reduce the number of interactions we are having,” Ms Sturgeon said, at her daily briefing.

“That means reducing to a minimum the reasons people are required to leave their home. If we need to require more non-essential activity to close in order to achieve this we will have to do that. That’s a matter of ongoing review by the Scottish Government right now.”

Until now, click and collect services, allowing shoppers to place orders online and then pick them up, have been a vital lifeline for many non-essential retailers, which have been ordered to close shops. However, the First Minister confirmed these, as well as non-essential construction and manufacturing, could be stopped.

“In the last lockdown, non-essential construction and manufacturing didn’t operate for a period,” she added. “They’ve both done an awful lot to make their operations safer, but we have to keep all that under review.

“In the Republic of Ireland in their latest restrictions, they restricted click and collect and non-essential constriction. That’s the sort of thing we have to look at if we have a concern that we’re not sufficiently reducing the number of people who are out and about and interacting.”

SNP ministers have insisted public compliance with restrictions is high, although Ms Sturgeon admitted she was considering a further clampdown after scrutinising data on traffic levels showing the extent to which people are staying at home.

Maurice Golden, economy spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said businesses needed “clear and consistent messaging” from the Government and criticised Ms Sturgeon for floating the prospect of tougher rules in TV interviews and at her daily briefing.

“The last thing they need is throwaway remarks from the First Minister that they could have to close in a matter of days,” he said.

“That sort of speculation is unhelpful and instead SNP Ministers must be focused on always giving businesses decisions which give them the utmost clarity.”