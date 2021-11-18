Sturgeon urged to abandon plans to ‘empty our prisons’ and let more dangerous criminals out early

Nicola Sturgeon was challenged during First Minister's Questions on early release for prisoners - Fraser Bremner/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to drop proposals that could allow violent criminals to be released from prison after serving only a third of their sentences, in the wake of the "horrific" rape and murder of a pensioner.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, raised the case of Esther Brown, who was attacked and murdered in her own home in May this year by Jason Graham, a registered sex offender with 23 previous convictions.

Esther Brown was murdered by Jason Graham, who was released on licence in 2018

Graham had previously been jailed for seven years for rape in 2013, but was released on licence in 2018. Mr Ross said Graham had not been "monitored properly".

Although Graham was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years' imprisonment this week, the Scottish Tory leader said it was "not nearly enough for such a horrific crime".

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, he quoted Miss Brown's friends, who said the length of the sentence was "very disappointing" and added: "We need to see change in the justice system."

But he warned that a new Scottish Government proposal for violent criminals to be eligible for release after a third of their sentences would make the system more lenient and endanger public safety.

Douglas Ross raised the case of Esther Brown in his question to Nicola Sturgeon

In a direct challenge to Ms Sturgeon, he concluded: "The SNP Government has a choice to make – empty our prisons by letting even more criminals out early, or protect the public and put victims first."

‘Glaring flaws’ in Scotland’s justice system

The exchanges at Holyrood occurred shortly before the Scottish Government confirmed it is to press ahead with an increase in the age of criminal responsibility, from eight to 12, with effect from December 17.

All prisoners serving fixed sentences of less than four years are currently automatically released at the halfway point and most are released unconditionally.

Criminals serving four years or more can be considered for release by the Parole Board for Scotland two years into their sentence. This does not apply to those serving "indeterminate sentences", such as life sentences, for which there is no automatic early release.

Under the new proposals, those serving shorter sentences could be automatically freed after a third of their terms, while criminals with longer sentences could also be released at this point, subject to the Parole Board's agreement.

The Scottish Government argued the changes would help prisoners rehabilitate and reduce the country's prison population, pointing out that the latter is much higher than in other countries.

But Mr Ross said: "The tragic case of Esther Brown is yet another damning example of the glaring flaws in Scotland’s justice system.

"Jason Graham was released early. He wasn’t monitored properly. Grave mistakes were made – and this is not an isolated example. Nicola Sturgeon cannot honestly say that her Government’s approach to justice is keeping Scottish people safe."

Jason Graham 'wasn't monitored properly' after his release from jail, said Douglas Ross

He said she had not kept a promise she made six years ago to end automatic early release, meaning "more dangerous offenders are being released early all the time".

Calling for a Victims’ Law to restore confidence in the justice system, he said: "The SNP’s latest consultation would take our justice system even further in the wrong direction, risking public safety. It’s too late for Esther Brown, but this must change."

Ms Sturgeon expressed her condolences to Miss Brown's family and and admitted the systems put in place to protect the public from registered sex offenders "did not work in this particular, tragic case".

She said there would be a "significant case review" to identify failings and learn lessons, but rejected Mr Ross's claim that Scotland has a "soft touch" approach.

"It is important that we recognise that it's necessary to have in place a justice system that punishes those that deserve to be punished, but that also promotes rehabilitation and tries to reduce re-offending," the First Minister said.