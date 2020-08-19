Sturgeon's chief mandarin reported to her boss over refusal to answer question on Salmond policy

Leslie Evans, left, gave evidence to MSPs on Turesday - Andrew Milligan/PA

Nicola Sturgeon's chief mandarin has been reported to the head of the civil service after refusing to say on oath whether she knew of an informal ban on female civil servants working alone with Alex Salmond.

Leslie Evans, giving evidence on Tuesday to MSPs investigating a botched internal probe against Mr Samond, said she “cannot comment” on claims that female staff members were advised not to be alone in his company when he was First Minister.

During Mr Salmond's trial, which resulted in his acquittal, a civil servant claimed rotas were changed in 2014 to prevent female staff being left alone with him in his Bute House residence, although such a policy was never written down and Mr Salmond has denied its existence.

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, yesterday wrote to the head of the UK civil service to ask whether Ms Evans, the Scottish Government's Permanent Secretary, had broken rules by refusing to answer the question.

Murdo Fraser, the Tory MSP who asked her about her knowledge of the policy, also suggested she had broken her legally-binding oath to tell ‘the whole truth’ to the committee by refusing to answer.

Meanwhile, in a further escalation, Mr Fraser, along with fellow committee members Alex Cole-Hamilton and Jackie Baillie, wrote a joint letter to Linda Fabiani, the SNP committee convenor, challenging her refusal to allow them to pursue the line of questioning.

This evening ⁦@murdo_fraser, ⁦@jackiebmsp⁩ and I have written a joint letter to the convener of the SG handling of harassment complaints inquiry, in response to yesterday’s events during our first evidence session. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZCEvwfxavf — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) August 19, 2020

After Ms Evans refused to answer the question, Ms Fabiani said it had been inappropriate and shut down further discussion of the matter.

Story continues

In Mr Ross’s letter, to Sir Mark Sedwill, the head of the UK civil service, he questioned whether Ms Evans had broken the civil service code by to breaching requirements to ‘set out the facts and relevant issues truthfully’ and not to ‘deceive or knowingly mislead ministers, parliament or others’.

He said: “Any reasonable person would accept there are valid questions to be asked about the claims that female civil servants couldn’t work alone with Alex Salmond.

“The Scottish public deserve answers. They won’t get the full truth if civil servants are allowed to evade scrutiny and the government refuses to release documents.”

Leslie Evans giving her evidence on Tuesday - ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP

Meanwhile, Ms Fabiani faced a public rebellion from three of the committee’s most prominent members, just one day after its first evidence session.

In their letter, Mr Fraser, along with Mr Cole-Hamilton, a Lib Dem, and Ms Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said they were “taken aback” by the convenor’s opposition to questioning about the alleged policy around female civil servants and Mr Salmond.

They said it had been agreed in advance that examining the culture within the Scottish Government, and how concerns were dealt with before a formal policy was drawn up, would be within the committee’s remit.

The letter states: “We would hope you would agree that for us to effectively discharge our responsibilities, then we need to go where the evidence takes us and hear a full account of how complaints, or concerns were dealt with both formally and informally before, during and after the establishment of the procedure.”

The committee is investigating the civil service investigation against Mr Salmond, which a court found to be unfair and “tainted by apparent bias” in January 2019. The civil case cost the taxpayer more than £500,000.

It is separate to the criminal case against Mr Salmond, which saw him acquitted of all charges of sexual assault at his trial in March.

During the evidence session, Ms Fabiani said that MSPs could discuss the question about the alleged policy in private and that it may be put to Ms Evans, either in writing or in another evidence session, in future.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In [Tuesday’s] committee session the convener ruled that this specific line of questioning should not be pursued, and it would therefore be inappropriate for the Permanent Secretary to comment further at this time. However, the Permanent Secretary will be happy to write to the committee to address this issue if the convener wishes.”

On the letter to Ms Fabiani, a Holyrood spokesman said: “The convener will respond to the letter shortly.”