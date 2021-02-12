Sturgeon's testimony on Salmond affair delayed again after legal ruling

It is now hoped that both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Salmond will attend to give evidence - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Nicola Sturgeon’s long-awaited Holyrood evidence session about the Alex Salmond affair has been delayed again after a court ruling raised the prospect of her predecessor giving testimony.

MSPs investigating the unlawful civil service probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond said they wanted to wait to see written reasons set out by Lady Dorrian for amending a court order made during his criminal trial.

The committee had previously blocked the publication of key written evidence submitted by witnesses on legal grounds, with the refusal to publish a dossier written by Mr Salmond leading to him cancelling his appearance.

However, the changes to the court order following an application by The Spectator magazine could see the evidence published after all.

A spokesperson for Nicola Sturgeon says it’s “hugely frustrating” her appearance has been postponed https://t.co/Wcs61M4lRF — Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) February 12, 2021

While the significance of the change to the order by Mr Dorrian remains unclear, it is hoped that her written reasons for the alteration, expected on Monday, will assist the media and parliament in understanding how it should be interpreted.

Ms Sturgeon had been due to appear on Monday, but this could now be put off until next month, as it is hoped she will be the final witness to appear so that Mr Salmond’s allegations can be put to her.

Mr Salmond has alleged that she repeatedly broke the ministerial code in her handling of sexual harassment complaints against him, something Ms Sturgeon denies.

“From the outset, this committee has been clear that we could not do our job properly without being able to question Alex Salmond in person,” Murdo Fraser, a Tory committee member, said. “I’m pleased members have agreed a decision that will hopefully now allow that to happen.

“Once we have had time to digest the full details of the revised court order, the former First Minister must now appear at the earliest opportunity. His evidence is absolutely vital to this inquiry.”

Mr Salmond successfully challenged the legality of the Scottish Government investigation against him in court and was later cleared of all 13 sex assault charges at a trial in March.

His allies believe he was the victim of a politically-motivated conspiracy aimed at preventing him from making a political comeback. Ms Sturgeon has dismissed this suggestion as nonsense.

Alex Salmond insists he is keen to attend the committee - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

A spokesman for the First Minister, who has repeatedly said she is looking forward to giving evidence, described the postponement as “hugely frustrating”.

A Holyrood spokeswoman said: “Given the impact of the recent court judgement is not yet known, the committee has agreed that it must have the time to reflect on the impact on its work once the full written judgment is published early next week.

“As a result, the committee has agreed that the First Minister’s evidence should be postponed until the full impact of that judgment is considered.

“It is important for the committee to hear from Mr Salmond and the committee has always been clear that the First Minister should be the last witness to appear before the inquiry.”