Sturgis ambulance to get new defibrillator

STURGIS - A new monitor and defibrillator will be on its way to the Sturgis ambulance network next year.

The city commission at its meeting Dec. 20, the last one of the year, unanimously approved the $39,259.29 purchase of a Lifepak 15v4 monitor/defibrillator from Stryker of Kalamazoo.

Sturgis Department of Public Safety Director Ryan Banaszak discusses the proposed purchase of a monitor and defibrillator for one of the department's ambulances, a proposal that was accepted in an 8-0 vote by the city commission.

Sturgis Department of Public Safety Director Ryan Banaszak, before the presentation for the unit's purchase consideration, said the department as of the meeting had 1,760 calls for the year, averaging four a day. For the current budget year, the department had collected nearly 40% of billed invoices, and the department is working with insurance companies to improve collection.

As discussed during the tour of the department of public safety earlier in the month, Banaszak said the fire division needed to buy another cardiac monitor for its third ambulance. Since adding the spare/transfer ambulance to the fleet, staff had been using a cardiac monitor on loan from the fifth district medical response coalition in Kalamazoo.

"Recently, we were notified that they will be pulling back all of their monitors in the first quarter of 2024 and will not be reissuing them out," Banaszak said.

The cardiac monitor/defibrillator is a required piece of equipment per state EMS guidelines to operate at the advanced life support level.

As the department has begun to take more interfacility transfers over the past several months, Banaszak said, the need to have all ambulances capable of operating at the ALS level has only grown. The monitor also serves as the backup monitor to the department's two primary ambulances, ensuring in the event of mechanical failure of one of the units, crews can still maintain operation of two ambulances at the ALS level.

To ensure interoperability amongst all the department's ambulances, staff recommended the purchase of the same monitor currently in use: the Lifepak 15v4 from Stryker. Staff obtained a quote for the proposed unit and found that, if ordered prior to Dec. 29, the total cost will be $39,259.29. That amount is $2,500 less than previously quoted, due to some year-end incentives Stryker offered.

Current lead time - the span between ordering and delivery - is around 32 weeks for the equipment, Banaszak said. Once an order is placed, the city will be provided with a loaner unit from Stryker to be used until the new unit is delivered.

The purchase was not budgeted in the fiscal-year 2023-2024 budget, Banaszak said, because staff was not informed the loaner unit from the Fifth District was being pulled back until after the budget was approved. The expense will be covered by the ambulance fund as a capital expenditure. In speaking with city controller, Holly Keyser, there are multiple options in terms of financing for the purchase, including an internal loan or installment purchase agreement. The financial aspect will be evaluated and presented to the commission closer to the time of delivery. Due to the advantages of interoperability with other units owned by the city, staff also recommended a bid waiver to buy the Lifepak unit.

Commissioner Robert Hile was absent from Wednesday's meeting.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis ambulance to get new defibrillator