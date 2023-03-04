STURGIS — Kari Hatt was selected by the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors as the chamber's new executive director.

Hatt, who started March 1, replaces Roxanne Persing, who recently left the position to teach at Sturgis Public Schools.

Bret Hamlin, the chamber's president, said the board is "excited to recruit someone with Kari's experience and talent."

Kari Hatt

"She has an understanding what it takes to be successful and is extremely passionate about our community," Hamlin said.

Hatt moved to Sturgis nearly 30 years ago and is a 2001 Sturgis High School graduate. She has a degree in marketing from Central Michigan University, and for the past 12 years has been a partner at Culture by Choice, which helps organizations nationwide with developing and improving communication and leadership skills. Hatt has worked at the chamber as an executive assistant and most recently served as the board's vice president.

"I am so delighted to bring my focus back to my own community where my family and friends live, grow and thrive," Hatt said. "Having the opportunity to connect with businesses and community members on a new level excites and energizes me."

Hatt's hiring as executive director came the day before the chamber of commerce marked its 100th anniversary.

According to the 1923 Sturgis Daily Journal, the chamber was organized at a meeting held March 2, at the Episcopal parish house. The house at the time was serving as a community civic center. Nine directors were appointed at that first meeting. On March 9, 1923, the directors met in the basement of the Sturgis library and elected its officers, including Mark Haines as president. Haines was editor and publisher of the Journal.

The chamber is currently looking at ways to mark its 100th anniversary throughout the year.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis chamber hires new director, celebrates 100 years