Sturgis city adopts 2023-24 budget

STURGIS - The city of Sturgis adopted its 2023-24 fiscal year budget Wednesday, with an eye being kept on long-range funding due to increasing expenses.

The city commission adopted the budget and next year's fee schedule in an 8-1 vote, with commissioner Richard Bir casting the lone "no" vote.

Sturgis City Manager Andrew Kuk goes over budget figures Wednesday as city commissioner Frank Perez looks on. The city commission adopted the 2023-24 budget in an 8-1 vote.

The city operating tax rate is set at 11.6818 mils and the city street and sidewalk improvement tax rate is set at 3.0 mils for ad valorem parcels for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, rates levied in July. This levy is estimated to generate in revenue including a 1% administration fee and will be used to offset the expenses and meet the liabilities of the city.

Revenue raised from 1 mill is $279,962.

The police department budget was set at $3.4 million, with wages, benefits and transportation being the top line items. The fire department's spendng budget is estimated at $1.8 million, also with wages, benefits and transportation being the highest line items.

Projected revenue for major streets is $1.1 million, with expenses set for $1.1 million. Local street revenue is set for $898,000, with expenditures budgeted at $788,760.

The city's street reconstruction budget for 2023-24 as adopted is $2.1 million, with sidewalk improvements allocated at $100,000.

The budget as presented Wednesday has general fund revenue of $13.1 million and expenses of $13.3 million, a shortfall of $135,601. In all, the city's total budget for next year is $58 million in revenue and $60.5 million in expenses, a projected shortfall of $922,187.

The projected end-year fund balance is expected to be about $3 million, or roughly 23% of its expenditures. Financial advisers encourage a fund balance of approximately 15% or more for unplanned expenses.

City Manager Andrew Kuk said the city may have decisions to make in the next few years as expenses continue to rise and inflation is a factor. The Sturgis Hospital bond is "hitting the general fund over the next decade," and the city is in its first year of ambulance service expenses not being offset by ARPA funding.

However, Kuk said, the "robust economy has been helpful" in some categories in "keeping expenses in check."

Long-range city project plans in 2025 will include trails and pickleball courts, pending grant funding availability. A potential new police and fire station will be evaluated, with the option of possibly making improvements to the existing station being the likely scenario, officials said.

"For the time being, if there is not grant funding, there are likely projects we will be unable to pursue," Kuk said.

Vice Mayor Aaron Miller said he and voters "care to see projects done" such as streets.

"I am happy to see how much road repair is in the budget," he said. "We are able to do the street work because of the road millage" passed last year.

Just before the vote, Bir said he would be voitng no "because it's a tax and spend budget."

"We've already raised rates over the past few years, and there is no plan to save money for the hospital bond debt," Bir said.

The city's projected debts as of Sept. 30 includes the Sturgis Hospital bond obligation of $6.3 million, originally $9.4 million.

"Hopefully in the future we won't have to raise taxes," Bir said.

Mayor Jeff Mullins said he disagreed on the perceived lack of effort to save money.

"I applaud them (city officials) for everything they've done and are doing to do the best they can with what we've got," Mullins said.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis city adopts 2023-24 budget