Sturgis Department of Public Safety names new deputy director of police operations

STURGIS - Jeff Case has been named the Sturgis Department of Public Safety's new deputy director of police operations, effective Dec. 4.

Jeff Case

Case recently retired after 25 years of service at the Battle Creek Police Department, earning more than 50 awards including citations for bravery, professional excellence, and officer of the year and month.

Case retired from Battle Creek with the rank of sergeant, created and led the department's development of the Community Fusion Center, a crime detection and prevention collaboration between law enforcement agencies and community organizations and partners. Case also led the department's gang suppression unit and emergency response team.

Case holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Siena Heights University in Adrian.

Public Safety Director Ryan Banaszak said in a statement Monday that Case "has a demonstrated passion for training and leading police officers that I am confident will further our pursuit for professional excellence."

