Sturgis ending 2023 on positive note, look ahead to 2024

STURGIS - The city of Sturgis continues to thrive, with new businesses opening and infrastructure upgrades continuing throughout the year, and more on the horizon for 2024.

At the city level, Andrew Kuk was hired in March as the new city manager.

“2023 has been a interesting year of transition for the city, from my new role taking over as city manager from Michael Hughes to welcoming new commissioners, to addressing big changes such as the hospital transition."

Emmanuel Nieves joined the commission in May, while Alan Albarran was appointed in November.

Sturgis Hospital, which had faced mounting financial problems over the past several years, was sold to Asker Corp., a for-profit organization. The Oct. 31 sale released ties between the hospital and the city, although the city will still be responsible for the bond costs between the city and hospital. The city partnered with the hospital nearly 20 years ago to assist financially with infraastructure improvements to the hospital.

"While the hospital in particular has had a large impact on our decision making this past year and represents some new financial realities for the city, we are pleased to bring our end of the situation to a conclusion and pleased that the outcome has resulted in new opportunity to keep and hopefully expand our critical local healthcare system into the future," Kuk said.

Infrastructure improvements throughout town include street improvements, downtown parking lot work and the reconstruction of West Congress Street.

The past year has also seen the completion of major projects including the splash pad and parking area at Thurston Woods Park, and the Franks Avenue/East Lafayette Street roundabout.

The splash pad has been an item discussed by the city for several years.

"The splash pad in particular has been an awesome community project that has been made possible by generous donations from throughout the community," Kuk said. "We can’t wait to open it up to the public in 2024 and see all the enjoyment it brings to our Sturgis area families.”

The Watershed project, a large-scale commercial-residential project started earlier in the year, is well underway in downtown Sturgis. The first floor is planned to be a steakhouse, with the second through fifth floors to be studio, one or two bedrooms. The project is set for completion in June or July.

Other new businesses set to open in 2024 include Middle Eastern restaurant Shawarma Station, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Jimmy John's, Aspen Dental, Ace Hardware, and a second Cottin's Hardware location featuring lumber.

