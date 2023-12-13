Sturgis Hot 'n Now selling original sign for charity

Dan Cherry
·2 min read

STURGIS - Interested in a piece of fast food history?

The last Hot 'n Now in the world is offering its original drive-through menu board up for bid.

The last remaining analog Hot 'n Now sign, seen here in Sturgis after being decommissioned, is up for bid, its owners posted on Facebook Tuesday.
The last remaining analog Hot 'n Now sign, seen here in Sturgis after being decommissioned, is up for bid, its owners posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Wanda Lesniak, who purchased the restaurant with her husband Mike more than two months ago, posted the sign auction Tuesday, after replacing the multiple-panel sign with a modern, digital version. Interest in the sign's fate piqued after the owners announced earlier in the month the destination eatery would be closing for several hours for the switch to be made.

The question almost immediately came up: what will happen to the original sign?

That is when the Lesniaks announced it would be put up for bid, with the proceeds to benefit Isaiah 117 House, an organization that provides comfort to foster children awaiting placement in supportive homes.

Within hours of posting the sign photo on the Hot 'n Now's Facebook page Tuesday, the bid invitation received hundreds of likes, shares and the bidding amount had soared into four figures.

"I honestly did not expect this to explode like it has and it has been absolutely amazing," Lesniak said Tuesday.

Hot 'n Now was a popular drive-through, Michigan-based restaurant offering 39-cent hamburgers and other fast food, reaching a zenith in the 1980s and 1990s. However, the company eventually filed bankruptcy and by the early 2000s, the Hot 'n Now locations began to shutter. The Sturgis eatery is the only remaining Hot 'n Now in the world, with customers driving up to several hours to relive their culinary memories. The Lesniaks bought the restaurant on South Centerville Road approximately 2 1/2 months ago.

Bidding ends Dec. 22, with the winner of the cash-only transaction set to be notified the next day.

The owners said the top bidder "will need a trailer and about four people to help you load it onto your trailer as we are unable to help with this."

Bids are currently being accepted by Facebook Messenger only, and interested people are asked to not call the store.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis Hot 'n Now selling original sign for charity

