These Sturgis Key Club students were honored this month

STURGIS - The Sturgis Kiwanis Club recently honored the Sturgis High School Key Club December students of the month, Cynthia Correa and Rodrigo Urbina.

Pictured from left to right are Kiwanis President Sharlee Zalewski, Rodrigo Urbina, Cynthia Correa and Key Club advisor Courtney Patrick.

Correa, a senior, is involved in the Student Senate, Big Buddies, Positive School Culture, and SNHS. She is also an AP student in precalculus, as well as an EMC student who will finish next year with an associate's degree. She plans on attending Western Michigan University.

Urbina, also a senior, participates in Big Buddies and played soccer for the Trojans. He is a National Honor Society member and is involved in CTE. Urbina is currently working an internship at Burr Oak Tool, and plans to enroll in a trade school to become an industrial technician.

The students were invited to a recent Kiwanis luncheon where they were given a certificate in recognition of their service to Key Club, along with a $5 coffee shop gift certificate. The Key Club has volunteered at 13 different events this semester, benefitting nine local organizations.

Key Club is a student-run organization at Sturgis High School that is sponsored by the Sturgis Noon Kiwanis Club. There are presently 83 student members.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis Key Club students honored