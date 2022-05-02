Sturgis man arrested for manufacturing child sexually abusive material and CSC

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Clayton Warren, 32, of Sturgis, for possession, manufacturing and dissemination of child sexually abusive material and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Warren was arrested following an investigation stemming from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip regarding his online activity involving child sexual exploitation. Warren was arraigned in 3B District Court and the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office has authorized 18 felony charges against Warren from this investigation.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for criminal sexual conduct, 20 years for each count of child sexually abusive material aggravated, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: News