Sturgis man gets 8 months in jail, faces more charges, in massive forgery scheme

CENTREVILLE — A Sturgis man received eight months in county jail for running an elaborate operation of obtaining fake IDs and using computers to forged and counterfeit checks from different corporations.

Scott Bressler, 41, of Sturgis, pleaded guilty to forgery as a 40-year offense. He also admitted to using a computer in the commission of a felony and counterfeiting state identification.

Despite public defender Rhonda Ives claiming Bressler was looking for drug abuse treatment so he could return to his wife and family in Sturgis, St. Joseph County Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman wasn't buying it as a drug-related case.

In his years as the judge on the county's drug court, Stutesman said nobody he knew under the influence of meth could commit these high-level crimes.

"This was a sophisticated operation of obtaining fake IDs and using computers to generate checks from different corporations — even using their logos," Stutesman said.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor David Marvin said, after years as a defense attorney and now prosecutor, "this is not a meth case." He looked at creative ways to charge all the crimes in St. Joseph as a single major offense.

"I think this is a little lenient, but I'm OK with it," he said of the judge's sentence.

After a Michigan State Police investigation provided evidence for over 100 charges, Marvin said, "there's no sign of meth, not even a whiff of it."

Looking over the police reports, "This was thought out carefully, calculated and premeditated."

Marvin said Bressler will face more court time soon. Six "different counties have an opportunity from here to Indiana to hold him accountable," Marvin said. "I think we've spent enough resources, time and money. I think he's going to get what he deserves."

In January, MSP detective Bryan Stuck received a tip that Bressler was manufacturing checks and cashing them. There were active warrants for forgery from Coldwater and Colon police.

A check of Bressler's trash in Sturgis turned up printed checks for numerous businesses and in multiple names.A search warrant allowed MSP investigators to seize his computer. On the computer were check software programs and digitally altered identifications in other names with Bressler's photo. The information showed a website for manufacturing fake IDs.

Bressler is expected to be transferred to the other counties as he completes sentences.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis man gets 8 months in jail, faces more charges, in massive forgery scheme