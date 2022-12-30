STURGIS — A man was shot and killed at a motel in Sturgis on Thursday, Dec. 29.

It happened around 6:05 p.m. at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road near Fawn River, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

A man in his early 30s was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Police said he was brought to a local hospital, where he died.

Sturgis DPS said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police have not said if they have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information should call Sturgis police at 269-651-3231 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis police: One dead in shooting at motel