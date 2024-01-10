Sturgis school OKs new roof, pool scoreboard

STURGIS - A new pool scoreboard and a high school locker room roof will be put in place this year at Sturgis Public Schools

The board of education on Monday approved a bid from Colorado Time Systems for a new pool scoreboard. The $49,175 cost includes installation, with the money to come from the public improvement fund as part of the 2024-25 fiscal year budget. The board, with an order-to-ship time of 12 to 24 weeks, will be installed after July 1.

The two other bids were $48,000 from Riegle Timing Consultants and $71,000 from Daktronics. Colorado was selected because of its customer service standards, district officials said.

The high school locker room roof is set to be replaced, after the board voted unanimously to have Lyster Exteriors of Kalamazoo do the work during the district's spring break. The area to be replaced will include three skylights for a total of $127,630. Tichenor bid $125,115 and Division 7 Roofing $177,000. The work will be covered through the building and site sinking fund.

The board also opted to retain Gwen Donmyer as secretary and Kerri Millett as treasurer for the year. The board officer positions are appointed on a rotational basis, with secretary and treasuer up for consideration this year.

State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, addressed the board of education during the public comment segment of the meeting, saying that he has been approached by concerned residents about an issue among students.

Carra said an app is taking student photos and digitally erasing or creating images that make them appear nude. At the legislative level, Carra said, he is looking into the matter, and if the school has any policy input on ensuring student safety from digital attacks, would welcome dialog from district officials. Superintendent Art Ebert told Carra he will be in contact in the near future.

