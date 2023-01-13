Sturgis woman arrested in connection with Pennfield Twp. house fire

A Sturgis woman has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire in Pennfield Township, according to a Friday news release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

The 29-year-old suspect is currently lodged in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment on a charge of arson.

Sheriff's Office detectives received information from state troopers in St. Joseph County Wednesday that the woman may be responsible for the house fire that occurred in the 100 block of Vanarmon Avenue.

Deputies said they subsequently located the woman Thursday in Athens Township, and she provided deputies with information and confessed to her role in the fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

