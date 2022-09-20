Sturgis woman convicted of meth, narcotics possession

CENTREVILLE — Stephani Webb, 52, of Sturgis will be sentenced Oct. 21 after a St. Joseph County Circuit Court jury convicted her last week for possession of methamphetamine and the narcotic hydrocodone.

The trial took place in just one day before Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman.

Three Rivers policed went with parole officials on Aug. 30, 2021, to an E. Michigan Ave. residence of Scott Moser to check his parole compliance.

Officer Steve Dibble found Web hiding under a pile of blankets in the Moser’s bedroom. Moser was not to have contact with Webb.

A search located Webb’s purse with her ID. She admitted it belonged to her. Inside were methamphetamine and the narcotic.

Webb faces up to 10 years in prison for the conviction.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Sturgis resident convicted of meth, narcotics possession