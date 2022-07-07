Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:RGR) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 10% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sturm Ruger's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sturm Ruger is:

39% = US$148m ÷ US$378m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Sturm Ruger's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

To begin with, Sturm Ruger has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 29% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by Sturm Ruger over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Sturm Ruger's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Sturm Ruger fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Sturm Ruger Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Sturm Ruger has a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (where it is retaining 61% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Sturm Ruger is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Sturm Ruger has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Sturm Ruger's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Sturm Ruger.

