Sturm Ruger's (NYSE:RGR) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:RGR) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to $0.41 on the 30th of November. However, the dividend yield of 6.5% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Sturm Ruger's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, based ont he last payment, Sturm Ruger was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 82% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.592 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.51. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Sturm Ruger has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Sturm Ruger's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Sturm Ruger has been making. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sturm Ruger that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

