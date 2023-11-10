Stutsman County Commission approves Bison World investment

Nov. 10—JAMESTOWN — The Stutsman County Commission unanimously approved a request from the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. for a $1 million Bison World Inc. Investment.

With approval from the county commission on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the city of Jamestown's share is $800,000 and the county's share is $200,000. The Jamestown City Council approved the JSDC's request on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Bison World project calls for the construction of a bison-themed cultural and entertainment park adjacent to Interstate 94 on land currently owned by the state of North Dakota through the North Dakota State Hospital. When complete, the park would include an amphitheater, museums and other attractions to entertain and educate visitors about the American bison, which is the national mammal.

The cost of the project is estimated to be about $90 million.

On Monday, the governor's office and the North Department of Commerce announced that Bison World will be receiving $3 million through the department's Destination Development Grant Program.

The total $1 million approved by the City Council and county commission will be disbursed in three installments of $250,000, $250,000 and $500,000 as matching dollars for a grant through the Destination Development Grant Program.

The first $250,000 will be disbursed upon receiving an appropriation from the North Dakota Department of Commerce through the Destination Development Fund. Bison World Inc. has applied for up to $5 million, the maximum amount.

The second $250,000 will be disbursed to provide the final matching dollars for the Destination Development Fund. The second $250,000 disbursement will happen after $4.5 million in private funding is raised.

The final $500,000 will be dispersed when the funding round is closing and an additional $4.5 million in private funding is secured by Bison World Inc.

Corry Shevlin, CEO of JSDC, and Connie Ova, special projects manager for the JSDC, are the two members of the Bison World Inc. Board of Directors. Ova is the president of Bison World Inc. and Shevlin is the secretary-treasurer.

The county commission unanimously approved having Jim Wentland, road superintendent, apply for the full amount of a project to reconstruct and pave about 10 miles of Stutsman County Road 62.

Wentland said the cost of the project is $35 million and there is only $43 million in grant funding available through the North Dakota Department of Transportation's Flexible Transportation Fund Program. He said he was looking for direction from the county commission on whether he should apply for the full cost of the reconstruction and paving project or just a portion of it.

At a county commission meeting in May, a discussion was held about the condition of County Road 62 south of 44th Street Southeast, which is east of Ypsilanti. Levi Taylor, who was appointed to the county commission in September, said in May that portion of County Road 62 is gravel and in bad condition and should be paved to N.D. Highway 46.

County Road 62 north of exit 269 from Interstate 94 goes toward the Spiritwood Energy Park Association's industrial park at Spiritwood. County Road 62 south of exit 269 goes toward N.D. Highway 46.

Ova said if that road is not paved, farmers could potentially haul soybeans to Casselton instead of the Green Bison Soy Processing Facility in the Spiritwood Energy Park Association's industrial park at Spiritwood because they will take the best road.

Commission Chairman Mark Klose said it won't hurt to apply for the full amount of the project. He said officials could choose to allocate less than the full amount of the project.