Stutsman County Sheriff's Office makes drug bust

May 27—The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office seized drugs with an $8,000 street value after a traffic stop Tuesday, May 25., according to Jonathon Hirchert, an officer with the Stutsman County Narcotics Taskforce.

Colton Dade, 20, Beulah, N.D., was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Jamestown Tuesday. Officers seized approximately 200 suspected fentanyl pills, 20 grams of methamphetamine, $1,400 in U.S. currency and a loaded firearm.

Dade is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on $50,000 bond. He is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia — other than marijuana, possession with intent to deliver — fentanyl and prohibited acts — methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Hirchert said the case continues to emphasize the problems with fentanyl in the area. The pills look similar to 30-milligram oxycodone pills but contain an unknown amount of fentanyl.

"We can't emphasize enough the danger of these pills," he said. "We've heard of people cutting them into fourths and still overdosing."