Stutzle scores winner in shootout, Senators beat Golden Knights 4-3

Ottawa Senators centre Tim Stutzle (18) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the shootout in NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored winner in the shootout and the Ottawa Senators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night.

Josh Norris, Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators while Anton Forsberg, getting his third start in four games, made 26 saves.

Chandler Stephenson scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault had the other goal for the Knights, who lost their third in a row. Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots.

With the game tied 2-2 Norris scored to give the Senators the lead at 5:48 of the third by tipping in Chabot's point shot.

With Thompson on the bench, the Knights tied the game at 18:45 when Stephenson scored his second.

Vegas took a 2-0 lead just three minutes into the second on Stephenson’s power-play goal from the left faceoff circle, but Chabot cut the lead to one with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Chabot has goals in each of his last three games.

Forsberg bailed the Senators on a bad turnover stopping Sheldon Rempal on a breakaway late in the period.

With Ottawa on the power play Brady Tkachuk fed Batherson in the slot to tie the game with under two minutes remaining in the second.

The Knights opened the scoring at 5:41 of the first when William Karlsson stripped Stutzle of the puck along the side boards deep in Ottawa’s end and fed Marchessault, who beat Forsberg off his backhand for his 30th of the season.

Marchessault is the first player in Vegas franchise history to have two 30-goal seasons, the last coming in 2021-22.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Toronto on Tuesday night for the second of a five-game trip.

Senators: At Washington on Monday night to open a back-to-back on the road.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl