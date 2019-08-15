STV Group (LON:STVG) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, STV Group plc (LON:STVG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for STV Group

What Is STV Group's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that STV Group had UK£42.6m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, it does have UK£6.30m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about UK£36.3m.

LSE:STVG Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is STV Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that STV Group had liabilities of UK£21.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£121.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£6.30m as well as receivables valued at UK£20.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£115.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of UK£146.4m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on STV Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that STV Group's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.4), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 12.1 times, makes us even more comfortable. The bad news is that STV Group saw its EBIT decline by 19% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine STV Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, STV Group's free cash flow amounted to 24% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.