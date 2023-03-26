STV Group plc (LON:STVG) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 70% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Institutions' substantial holdings in STV Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

  • The top 11 shareholders own 52% of the company

  • Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of STV Group plc (LON:STVG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 70% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of STV Group, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for STV Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About STV Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

STV Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see STV Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in STV Group. Aberforth Partners LLP is currently the largest shareholder, with 10% of shares outstanding. With 6.8% and 5.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, M&G Investment Management Limited and Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 52% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of STV Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of STV Group plc in their own names. It has a market capitalization of just UK£119m, and the board has only UK£612k worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in STV Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand STV Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for STV Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 21, 2023 Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to Hyperfine’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. . As a reminder, today’s call is […]

  • ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) shareholders YoY returns are lagging the company's 23% three-year earnings growth

    Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are...

  • Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR.) investors are sitting on a loss of 51% if they invested five years ago

    Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 57% in the...

  • Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insiders placed bullish bets worth UK£804k in the last 12 months

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

    The U.S. Department of Defense said there were no indications that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons after Moscow's announcement. * Ukrainian forces have managed to blunt Russia's offensive in and around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the situation is stabilising, commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said. * U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine next week to assess the serious situation there, he said.

  • Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

    KYIV (Reuters) -A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would destabilise that country, which he said had been taken "hostage" by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision on Saturday, sending a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine and escalating a standoff with the West. Although the move was not unexpected and Putin said it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises, it is one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Could Rise By at Least 147% This Year, Per Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts often have some pretty outrageous predictions about where the prices of growth stocks are going, and 2023 is no exception. Unfortunately, the picture is very much the same as it is with Green Thumb Industries, with an excess amount of marijuana on the market driving prices down, and the bear market scaring investors away from (perhaps only temporarily) unprofitable, low-growth businesses.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • Cloud Computing Revenue Is Soaring Toward $4 Trillion -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing improves operational efficiency by providing on-demand access to infrastructure, platform, and software services. In fact, consultancy Future Market Insights estimates that cloud services revenue will grow at an average rate of 21% annually to reach $4.4 trillion by 2033. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are both well positioned to benefit from that growth.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Nvidia's Stock Is Up Over 80% This Year. Is It a Buy?

    In the past year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has given shareholders quite a roller coaster ride. Since the beginning of 2023, Nvidia's stock has been up over 80%. With how much Nvidia's stock has risen in 2023, many investors may question if they've missed the move on Nvidia's stock or if there is more room to go, as the stock is still down 18% from its high.

  • The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates Again: That's Great for These 2 Stocks

    People spending money on their homes, and a loan book that moves up with higher rates, make these two stocks beneficiaries of rising interest rates.

  • Bank of America to redeploy wealth management, banking employees - source

    Less than 200 employees are being moved to product specialist positions within the company's global operations organization, the source told Reuters. The move highlights the broader weakness in Wall Street banks' mortgage and wealth management businesses in a rising interest rate environment. Interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame elevated levels of inflation have weighed on consumer and corporate spending, affecting the outlook for Wall Street heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

  • Top CD Rates Today, March 24

    See what today's top nationwide rate is for every CD term, and how it compares to the previous business day's top rate. We collect data from more than 200 financial institutions.

  • Bond giants Pimco and Invesco are facing losses of hundreds of millions on rotten Credit Suisse debt

    Some of the biggest names in investing held Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, which were marked down to zero by the Swiss regulator a week ago.