A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) applauds during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow State of the Union dress "missed the mark."

She added that the outfit choice reflected Sinema's "independent spirit — and party."

She said the dress could have been "jarring" to members of Congress who are used to "sameness."

A Washington, DC-based style expert told Insider Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's bright-yellow State of the Union dress "missed the mark."

"Her dress missed the mark and appeared ill-fitting," Lauren Rothman, an image consultant, author of "Style Bible," and founder of fashion firm Styleauteur, said. "I always coach clients on the importance of a successful, well-balanced 'fit."

The yellow ensemble turned heads as President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday evening, with publications including TMZ, Jezebel, the Washington Examiner, and more writing about it.

Rothberg told Insider she thinks Sinema's dress made the Senator — who recently stepped away from the Democratic party and now identifies as an Independent — feel "unstoppable," adding that she was "definitely seen last night."

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) (R) talks to fellow members of Congress including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) (C) during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"The bright, saturated yellow reflects her independent spirit — and party," Rothman said, adding that she admires Sinema for making a "bold statement."

"I think she moves independently in her own lane," Rothman said.

She admitted that Sinema's outfit choice "was bolder than most in Congress typically make and that can be jarring to an audience accustomed to sameness."

When asked whether Rothman knew the designer of Sinema's ensemble, she said she did not.

"But I'd forecast it's off the rack," she said.

Representatives for Sinema did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

