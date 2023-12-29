STYLE GUIDE: Keep It Glowing After The Holidays
Leslie Cole, of Leslie Cole Styles, shows us 5 outfits that'll work for the winter months! Keep that New Year glamour, all through the season.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
This pint-sized device is perfect for use in the kitchen or bedroom, especially when you need some tunes to rock out to while you cook.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Plantar fasciitis sufferers: Give your feet — and your wallet — a break with these miracle socks that over 29,000 shoppers love.
Firefly Green Fuels, a UK-based company, has developed a new form of jet fuel that is entirely fossil-free and made from human waste.
Over here at TechCrunch, our time is often spent finding and reporting on the next new new thing in mobility from autonomous drones and electric air taxis to self-driving trucks and even batteries made of paper. While this tech, in theory, may someday help people and goods move from point A to B, much of it is just that -- theory. Miami has been working with transit tech company Via to bring in on-demand transit since 2020. The service, formerly called GO Connect, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a first- and last-mile solution, filling in the gaps between where people live and major transit hubs.
Our weekly analysis of the Biden economy looks back on 2023 to see what Biden needs to go his way in 2024.
Beal was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest against the New York Knicks.
A few years ago, robotaxis were the darlings of venture capitalists in China. With pockets overflowing, they spent generously on building self-driving vehicle fleets. Unlike some of their American counterparts that are buoyed by moneyed patrons, namely, Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, China's robotaxi upstarts, including the autonomous vehicle arm under internet giant Baidu, find themselves eagerly seeking alternative revenue streams.
This is always a strange week for us. A month ago, EU antitrust regulators voiced the following concern: “Amazon may have the ability and the incentive to foreclose iRobot’s rivals by engaging in several foreclosing strategies aimed at preventing rivals from selling RVCs on Amazon’s online marketplace and/or at degrading their access to it.”
It goes anywhere, sucks up anything and provides nearly an hour of cleaning power on a single charge.
Deals this week include Anker charging accessories, Apple AirTags, Hatch Restore 2 sleep machine and more.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
LG will officially unveil its latest 4K projector at CES 2024 in early January. The CineBeam Qube is built for portability, with a built-in handle and a weight of just 3 pounds.
We'll need all the lineup help we can get in fantasy football championship week. Let Dalton Del Don show you the way.
Week 17 represents the fantasy football championships for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to bringing home the hardware.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.