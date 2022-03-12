Go Out In Style In This Hellcat Hearse

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Who wants this to be their final ride?

A lot of people take their final ride in a Cadillac or Lincoln hearse, but if you’re of the persuasion that it’s Mopar or no car, then you might be intrigued by this Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye hearse. Sadly, this is a rendering and not existent in real life… yet. We bet a mortuary could offer the Ride or Die package for those who want to go out of this existence with a bang. We’re not joking, this might be one of the best ideas we’ve seen in some time.

You don’t necessarily have to be a Mopar fan to like this rendering. Really, this is a great way to go out if you’re a fan of American muscle or performance in general. Having 717-horsepower transporting you to your grave is just epic. This sure beats riding in a hearse that’s a luxury land barge.

Like any harbinger of death, this Hellcat Redeye hearse is wearing dour colors. It keeps things looking dignified as possible. Also, the color scheme just makes this hearse look sinister and that makes us chuckle in an evil sort of way. We’re obviously smack in the middle of the target market for just such a hearse.

One note of constructive criticism on this rendering in case someone hopefully makes one of these in real life: the rear should have more glass. It would help the mourners to see the deceased push open the lid of the coffin and give a thumb’s up when the driver lets that supercharger whine like a banshee.

So, if there’s anyone at Dodge or Fiat Chrysler reading this, please make this a reality. You’d probably be surprise by how many people would line up to use this thing as a way to celebrate the life of a car enthusiast. Also, it would make for a great project car and seeing what builders at SEMA could do with it would be amazing.

Check out the rendering by rainprisk on Instagram.

