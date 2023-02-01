This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels

Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip.

The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid.

More from Robb Report

Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It stretches 18 feet end to end (21 when you include the tow hitch) and sports a stark black-and-white color scheme. Each side of the vehicle is also fitted with its own panoramic window, and there’s a built-in retractable awning. The production version should also weigh around 6,000 pounds, which means it can be towed by electric trucks like the Rivian R1T or GMC Hummer EV.

Inside the Aero Build Coast

Where the Coast really separates itself is its interior space. Aero Build’s trailer looks more like a stylish apartment than something you’d take camping. Although it is relatively compact, the caravan still has enough room for a dedicated bedroom with a gel memory full-size mattress, a full bathroom with a toilet and spa-style shower, a galley and a dining room that can sleep two more adults at night. The kitchen area is one of the more impressive on the market, too, with a Smeg dual-burner ceramic cooktop, a sink, a 278-liter combination refrigerator-freezer, plenty of storage and even a hide-away bar rack. The trailer is also equipped with two flat-screen TVs and Starlink WiFi.

Keeping the trailer and its many amenities running is a powerful off-the-grid power system that includes an 810-Ah lithium-ion battery bank and a pair of 3000-W inverters (h/t New Atlas). The large battery gets help from 1,360 watts of roof-mounted monocrystalline solar panels, but you can also hook the vehicle up to shore power when needed.

Story continues

The Aero Build Coast's bedroom

Interested in buying an all-electric home on wheels? The Coast is available to order now through Aero Build’s website. The trailer starts at $124,900 and you’ll have to put down a refundable $1,000 to reserve yours. Deliveries are expected to begin later this year.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.