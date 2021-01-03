Stylists reveal the 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2021

New trends are rising in both men's and women's fashion. Christian Vierig/Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Insider asked three stylists for their 2021 fashion-trend predictions.

High-waisted pants are on the rise in men's fashion.

Ribbed or knit two-piece sets will likely be big for the colder months, and bra tops could be a major warm-weather style.

Stylists think both pinks and earthy tones will be trendy colors in 2021.

With 2020 on its way out, it's time to get ready for a fresh crop of fashion trends.

Insider spoke with three professional stylists to find out their 2021 style predictions.

Stylists think high-waisted pants will make the leap into men's fashion.

High-waisted pants are already a popular trend in women's clothing. Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Patrick Kenger, senior personal stylist with Pivot Image Consulting, told Insider that men's fashion will likely start to embrace high-waisted pants in 2021.

"High-waisted pants have been popular for women, but men are starting to see that a higher waist can help them look leaner and taller," he said.

Kenger also noted that men's fashion in 2021 may be influenced by more classic silhouettes from the 1950s and 1960s.

Statement sleeves will likely gain popularity.

Bold balloon sleeves can be fashionable and functional. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Personal and fashion stylist Lana Blanc told Insider that statement sleeves are about to have their moment.

"We're expecting to see big-shouldered, 1980s-style sleeves and sleeves adorned with oversized ruffles," she said.

Styles on the rise include bell and balloon sleeves, which can add visual interest to a top without sacrificing warmth.

Chunkier soles and heels will continue to trend in 2021.

Chunky sneakers were popular in 2020, and now the trend is spreading to dress shoes. Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Wide heels and chunky soles have been popular sneaker styles for several years, but the trend may expand to less casual footwear in the coming year.

"Chunkier heels will start to pop up on loafers and dress shoes in 2021," Kenger told Insider. "The look adds a bit of flair and moves away from the streamlined style prevalent at the beginning of the decade."

Wider and looser cuts may dominate the runways.

Trends are moving away from skin-tight styles. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Pants with loose, relaxed silhouettes have been popular for several years, and Kenger thinks tops and dresses are next.

"We're starting to see retailers move from older, tight-fitting styles to a more loose and relaxed fit," he said.

Oversized sweaters, boxy blouses, and flowing dresses may replace skin-tight knits and curve-skimming tops in 2021.

Earthy colors are on the rise.

Earth tones are becoming more popular than minimalistic blacks, whites, and grays. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Earth tones may become the new neutrals in the coming decade.

"Warm, earthy colors are working their way into fashion at a very fast pace," Kenger told Insider. "They're replacing the sleek blacks and grays we've been seeing for a long time."

The colors on the rise will likely include rust reds, mustard yellows, and deep browns.

Bra tops will likely be everywhere in spring and summer 2021.

An added sheer top can elevate the look. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Bra tops fall somewhere between a crop top and a bra, and Blanc thinks this midriff-baring style will emerge as a warm-weather trend in 2021.

"This trend may not thrill everyone, but you can get creative with it," she said. "Pair a bra top with a sheer blouse or layer one over a crisp white button-down."

Some bra tops are more sporty, but others are made from luxe materials like velvet or silk.

Pink may be the color of the new year.

Pink shades from bubblegum to fuchsia are starting to trend. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The new year may bring a wave of pink pieces to wardrobes and runways.

"I predict that pink will be a really popular color in 2021," Blanc told Insider. "The spring 2021 runways were full of pink silk, pink pants, pink accessories, and even pink details in tweed."

Hues like bubblegum and pastel pink may be easier to incorporate into everyday wear, but more saturated and neon shades are gaining popularity, too.

"Shackets" are on track to be all the rage in 2021.

A shacket is a cross between a shirt and a jacket. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

LA-based fashion stylist Brittany Diego told Insider that 2021 will be the year of the shacket.

"I predict shackets will be the must-have pieces of this coming year," she said. "They're lighter than a jacket but thicker than a shirt, making them the perfect layering piece."

You can layer a shacket over a tank top or sweater to add a bit of extra warmth, or wear one under your regular coat on colder days.

Knits and ribbed fabrics will be popular as the weather transitions from winter to spring.

Knit two-piece sets will likely eclipse more casual loungewear in 2021. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

It may be time to swap your loungewear for slightly dressier knits and ribbed fabrics.

"We hopefully won't be living in sweatpants anymore, but comfortable fabrics will still be in," Diego told Insider. "Expect to see a lot of ribbed knits and knit co-ords."

She said that sweaters and cardigans will dominate the winter fashion scene, and lighter ribbed pieces will carry the trend into summer 2021.

"Flatforms" could be the heel of choice in 2021.

Flat platforms can be both comfortable and stylish. Africa Studio/Shutterstcok

"Flatforms" are stacked platform heels that have an even rise from back to front.

"Flatforms provide the perfect mix of style and comfort," Diego told Insider.

The stylist added that other comfortable shoe styles, like mules and slip-ons, will also continue to be popular.

Velour tracksuits may be poised for a comeback.

Matching tracksuits were popular in the early 2000s. Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Matching velour tracksuits were everywhere in the early 2000s, and some stylists think the athleisure style is about to rise from the dead.

"The past few years have seen trends borrow from the 1990s, but Y2K styles will be back for 2021," Diego said. "Expect pieces like matching velour tracksuits to make a major comeback."

But the tracksuit designs of 2021 may embrace materials other than velour, such as silk, satin, or knits.

