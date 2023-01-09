Stylists reveal 12 items you should get rid of from your winter wardrobe

Some winter trends have run their course. area381/Shutterstock; Iancu Cristian/Shutterstock

Insider asked two stylists to share which items you should rid your closet of this winter.

Minimalist fashion is out because bright colors and bold accessories are in.

The stylists also said sweat suits are being replaced by more elegant loungewear, like knit sets.

Split-hem pants are being replaced by standard wide-leg trousers.

Opt for wide-leg pants which are more versatile and less dated. Pool/Getty Images Europe

It's time to rid your winter wardrobe of split-hem pants, according to Kriena Nederveen, personal stylist, shopper, and founder of Clé D'or. This was a very distinctive look the last couple of years, but it can already appear dated.

Nederveen recommended opting instead for wide-leg trousers, as they're chic and utilitarian. They're great for either a daytime or evening look.

Try a crisp white shirt instead of a flowing tunic.

Fitted styles are on trend to be more popular this season. Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Tunics and similar flowy tops are another winter item you can replace, according to Nederveen.

"This does not do what you think it does," the stylist told Insider. "It just adds volume and hits you in the wrong places."

Instead of a tunic, opt for a crisp white shirt. Fitted or oversized is fine, according to Nederveen, just tuck it in to show off your waist.

Chunky rubber soles are outshining Western-inspired booties.

Western-style boots had a moment in recent years. Iancu Cristian/Shutterstock

Western-style booties look a little dated at the moment, according to Nederveen.

"They may make a comeback, but boots are walking in a new direction at the moment," she told Insider.

Instead, opt for a dramatic lug-sole ankle boot this winter for an updated look. The thick rubber soles have mostly been used for work boots, but they've also entered the fashion sphere in the form of chunky platforms.

It's time to replace sweat suits with more elegant knit sets.

To keep your sweat suits in rotation, try breaking the pieces up. VK Studio/Shutterstock

Hoodie sets and sweat suits were a big part of many of our work-from-home lives, but it's time to let them go, according to Nederveen.

"If you choose not to throw them out, break the set up and wear them to lounge in during your time off," she said. "Or you can wear them as fitness gear to the gym."

As a classier replacement, opt for a fresh knit set. They range from knit polos and yoga pants to knit tanks and skirts, so there's a wide variety available.

"A great relaxed knit set reads sexy with a touch of elegance," the stylist told Insider.

Get rid of waterfall cardigans and opt for a "jardigan" or "shacket" instead.

Waterfall cardigans can really date an outfit. HighKey/Shutterstock

It's time to part ways with dated waterfall cardigans, according to Alison Bruhn, personal, wedding, and executive wardrobe stylist and cofounder of The Style That Binds Us.

Instead, try adding a "jardigan" (jacket-like cardigan) or a "shacket" (shirt-like jacket) to your winter wardrobe.

Statement jewelry is starting to replace small, delicate pieces this season.

It's time to say goodbye to dainty jewelry, for now. Luxury Liza/Shutterstock

Put away delicate, small pieces of jewelry this winter and opt for statement pieces.

"Everything from earrings to belts are getting a face-lift," Bruhn told Insider. "Bolder accessories are in."

Try an oversized knit sweater instead of a cropped, print style this winter.

Swap out those printed, cropped sweaters for chunky, oversized knits. xavierarnau/Getty Images

Boxy, cropped sweaters are being replaced by slightly chunky, oversized styles, according to Bruhn.

The stylist suggested wearing the exaggerated knits in a half-tuck style with mid- or high-rise jeans.

"This allows the sweater to skim the figure at the waist, which is more flattering," she told Insider.

Knee-high socks are a fresher, more versatile look than logo tights.

Logo tights can be hard to wear with multiple outfits. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Logo tights are a true statement accessory and are lots of fun. But according to Nederveen, once they've been seen, they're hard to keep wearing.

Instead, the stylist suggested swapping the tights for knee-high socks. They freshen up the look and can be worn in so many ways.

Consider swapping some of your neutral pieces for bolder colors, like hot pink.

Try adding more color to your wardrobe this season. san4ezz/Shutterstock

Muted, neutral tones are on their way out this winter, and Bruhn recommended replacing them with bolder, brighter colors.

"Somber minimalism and quiet neutrals are out, hot pink is in," she told Insider.

High-waisted, straight-leg, and wide-leg jeans are outshining low-rise skinny jeans this winter.

Fans of high-waisted jeans can breathe a sigh of relief this season. area381/Shutterstock

Skinny jeans have been around for years, and early-2000s low-rise styles have threatened to return in recent seasons. But according to Nederveen, it's not time to retire high-waisted cuts.

"Skinny jeans can still work, but in a more high-waisted version," she said. "This new denim look will be much more modern."

Straight- or wide-leg jeans are also trendy options.

Cottagecore is out, and full-on glamour is in this winter.

Delicate, flowy pieces were popular last spring and summer. David Espejo/Getty Images

Cottagecore, an aesthetic that highlights romanticized rural lifestyles, is being outshone by full-on glamour, according to Bruhn.

"Look for pieces in bold colors, with sequins, in sexy satins and silks," she told Insider.

Faux-fur jackets and coats in fun colors are also great options.

Instead of a traditional blazer, try an oversized cut.

There are new ways to update the traditional blazer. NakoPhotography/Shutterstock

"The traditional blazer is being replaced by an oversized version," Bruhn told Insider. "Almost every brand is doing oversized versions of this."

But the stylist emphasized that the trend won't be for everyone.

"If you feel like you are wearing your grandfather's blazer, don't embrace this trend, or if it makes you feel boxy and unsure," she said. "Go with your gut on this one."

If oversized isn't for you, find a cut you like and wear it in a trending color.

Read the original article on Insider