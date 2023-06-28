Suamico woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while assisting with finances

GREEN BAY – A Suamico woman was convicted Tuesday of six felonies for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple people.

Theresa M. Lasee, 43, entered Alford pleas to one count of theft of more than $100,000, three counts of theft of more than $10,000, and two counts of theft between $5,000 and $10,000. An Alford plea means a defendant maintains their innocence while accepting a guilty verdict.

As part of the plea deal, eight charges from two other cases related to the thefts were consolidated into one case, and seven theft charges were dismissed.

In the majority of the incidents, Lasee was accused of using her license to manage people's finances or sell insurance and stealing the money from their accounts to pay for her own personal expenses, according to the criminal complaints filed. Two of the victims were in their 90s.

Lasee's insurance license was suspended in July 2021 following the her arrest, according to the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.

Lasee's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 29.

According to court documents:

One of the victims was a 96-year-old Green Bay woman. The woman told police she and Lasee were friends for about 15 years and Lasee would help her with bills, drop off groceries, and do chores around the house for her. Investigators found that Lasee made a power-of-attorney agreement without the woman's permission. She sold one of the woman's properties in Marinette County and sold a vehicle for $3,000. Additionally, between 2015 and 2021, Lasee wrote checks out to herself from the woman's bank account totaling over $210,000.

Lasee also stole from her former employer. He told police Lasee handled all the accounting for his business, and was additionally his personal accountant. In 2021, the man contacted police after realizing more than $500,000 he received from selling his business in 2019 was missing from his bank account. Additionally, the man received a notice that he had not been making vehicle payments, which he said was handled by Lasee. When he looked into the transactions, the man found payments he did not recognize and checks made out to an apartment he did not have, insurance premiums he did not have, and people he did not know. Investigators found 121 checks totaling more than $234,000 were made out to Lasee from the man's bank account without his permission between 2019 and 2021.

Lasee was also the personal accountant for her former employer's brother and mother. Investigators say Lasee incrementally moved money from investment and insurance accounts belonging to the mother, a 92-year-old Green Bay woman, into her employer's account, which Lasee had full access and control over, to use for Lasee's own personal expenses. Investigators calculated that Lasee took more than $7,500 from the woman's accounts.

Investigators say Lasee also took money from her former employer's brother, a 71-year-old man, that he believed were going toward purchasing an insurance policy in his name but in reality Lasee used for her own expenses. The checks amounted to $8,208.

Lasee got the 92-year-old woman to surrender a life insurance policy and forged her name on documents. Lasee attempted to wire $21,000 to a third party for personal expenses, but the woman's bank flagged and prevented the transaction. However, the woman lost more than $11,600 as a surrender charge for canceling her life insurance policy.

A woman who knew Lasee for several years asked her to roll over her 401(k) account to another retirement investment and gave her around $6,000 to open the new account. She found out Lasee had been arrested and contacted Independent Retirement Group in Neenah, where Lasee worked, to find out that no account was ever created.

Another woman gave Lasee $17,000 to set up an investment account but never received any paperwork regarding her account.

