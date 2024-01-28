Sub-postmaster claims updated Horizon software caused £2,900 debt

A sub-postmaster claims a new version of the Horizon system has left him more than £2,900 in debt.

For years, hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly accused of stealing money due to incorrect data being provided by the computer system.

Sheffield sub-postmaster Nasar Raoof said the software had since been updated but was still causing problems.

A Post Office spokesperson said the new Horizon version was "robust" and that training had been offered to Mr Raoof.

The 37-year-old, who runs Banner Cross Post Office in Ecclesall Road, said issues with Horizon started about a year after he took on the business in 2021.

Mr Raoof said he began to notice small losses on his accounts but "nothing major" initially.

However, he said in July 2022, nearly £5,000 "completely vanished off the system".

The Horizon system Mr Raoof works with was developed by the Japanese company Fujitsu.

It was introduced by the Post Office in 1999 but sub-postmasters complained about bugs in the system after it falsely reported shortfalls - often for many thousands of pounds.

The faulty system led to more than 900 sub-postmasters being wrongly prosecuted for stealing money because of incorrect information provided by Horizon.

Hundreds of postmasters were wrongly convicted due to a fault with the Horizon system

Mr Raoof said his first big shortfall was investigated by the Post Office for nearly six months until the firm agreed to write off the debt.

"That's after months of ringing and telling them that I'm losing my sanity, I'm losing the will to live," Mr Raoof said.

"The blame is put on me, it's 'you can't balance correctly, you need a trainer, you need intervention'."

Mr Raoof said he graduated with a 2.1 in IT and business studies and had to undergo an assessment and interview before he was given permission to run the branch.

A Post Office spokesperson said there had been several versions of Horizon since its introduction in 1999 and that the current version, introduced from 2017, was found to be "robust".

The spokesperson added the firm was intending to replace Horizon with a new cloud-based system in the future.

Mr Raoof said despite changes made to Horizon, it was still "flawed", adding: "How can the trust be there?

"I have asked for a letter to say the system is fool proof and they have not been able to give that to me."

Determined to prove the incorrect balances were not his fault, Mr Raoof said he installed CCTV with the permission from his three part-time members of staff.

Despite this, the numbers on his computer screen still did not add up and, to date, he has accrued an imbalance of more than £2,900.

Mr Raoof said his staff were now dreading the end of the day, when the branch books were being balanced.

"All day we'd be perked up, joking around, laughing around with customers, but then that last hour would become the most miserable hour," he said.

"That is just not a business that I want to be part of."

'I regret taking it on'

A Post Office spokesperson said they were "sorry" to hear about Mr Raoof's experience and said they had visited him twice in October and December.

"As part of these visits, we made suggestions around how he might improve the operational processes in the branch and also offered to arrange a visit from one of our field trainers to refresh both himself and his colleagues on these processes," the spokesperson said.

They said the Post Office would continue to engage with Mr Raoof to understand what support he may need to "resolve existing discrepancies and how he might avoid future discrepancies occurring".

Mr Raoof said he had been aware of some issues with the Horizon system before taking on the branch but had not known the true extent.

"If I had known this, I would never have gone into running a post office," he said.

"I regret taking it on but I love the community. I will continue for the human aspect but if it was down to the post office, I would've packed it in a long time ago."

