Sub-Saharan Africa just recorded its first coronavirus case. The WHO and Bill Gates have warned that Africa can't deal with an outbreak.

A case of the novel coronavirus was found in Nigeria on Friday, stoking concerns about the African continent's ability to deal with a major outbreak.

Algeria, Egypt, and Nigeria, have reported one case each, leaving experts fearing that many more cases could be going unreported.

The World Health Organization and Bill Gates have been warning that the coronavirus could overwhelm Africa's health systems.

China and Africa have deep ties, with many direct flights between the two and hundreds of thousands of Chinese laborers working across the African continent.

Nigeria reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on Friday — becoming the first such infection in sub-Saharan Africa — igniting experts' fears that Africa's "fragile healthcare systems" will struggle to cope with the outbreak.

The victim, an Italian national who arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, is "clinically stable, with no serious symptoms," Nigerian health minister Osagie Ehanire said Friday, according to The Guardian.

It is only the third confirmed case of COVID-19 on the African continent. Egypt reported the first on February 14 and Algeria reported the second on Tuesday, identifying its victim as a visiting Italian national.

A total of 738 million people live on the African continent. Given its size and connections to China, scientists and global health campaigners fear there are many more infections that are not being reported.

They also fear that Africa is not equipped to deal with a major health emergency. Nigeria's senate said on Thursday — hours before the first confirmed case — that the country was not prepared to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also described Africa's health systems as "fragile."

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Africa director at the WHO, said on Tuesday that the "window of opportunity the continent has had to prepare for coronavirus disease is closing."

In a report published by The Lancet earlier this month, Michel Yao, the WHO's Africa program manager for emergency operations, also said: "We all know how fragile health systems [are] in the African continent, they are already overwhelmed by many outbreaks."

"For us, it is critical to detect coronavirus earlier [so] that we can prevent spreading within communities that can trigger a number of cases that can overwhelm the treatment capacity."