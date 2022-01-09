Sub Teacher Shortage | Vax Mandate Talk | Walgreens Earnings

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Deerfield and beyond.

Surge In a letter to parents, the district said 66 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since school returned Monday.

Area students from Deerfield are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

New proof-of-vaccine requirements at businesses like bars and restaurants went into effect Monday in the Cook County portion of Deerfield.

The Deerfield-based company administered 15.6 million vaccinations and 6.5 million tests in the first quarter of 2022.

An 80-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the fire as a person of interest, according to Arlington Heights police.

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.





