Sub Teacher Shortage | Vax Mandate Talk | Walgreens Earnings

Substitute Teachers Needed In Deerfield 109 As COVID Cases
Surge In a letter to parents, the district said 66 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since school returned Monday.
College Credits: Deerfield Residents Make Vermont Dean's List
Area students from Deerfield are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Vaccination Proof Discussed In Lake County Portion Of Deerfield
New proof-of-vaccine requirements at businesses like bars and restaurants went into effect Monday in the Cook County portion of Deerfield.
Walgreens Exceeds Financial Expectations Due To COVID-19 Demands
The Deerfield-based company administered 15.6 million vaccinations and 6.5 million tests in the first quarter of 2022.
Apartment Fire Displaces Residents Into Freezing Cold Overnight
An 80-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the fire as a person of interest, according to Arlington Heights police.
Winter Wonderland, Bird Watching And Holiday Fun: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
Wadsworth Woman Accused Of Leaving Accident Scene, DUI: Lake County Sheriff's Blotter
Numerous DUI Busts Made Along Portwine, Lake Cook Roads: Blotter
